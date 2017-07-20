Five chosen for Hall of Fame

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare High School’s 2017 “Hall of Fame Class” Thursday evening included five new inductees: Kap Paesens, Brieann Bryant Richardson, Jody Walworth, Jerry Russell and Chad Sharp.

Hall of Fame organizer Doug Haggart said, “It is an exceptional class again this year and we are very honored to have these five new inductees into the Hall of Fame.”

He said there are now 57 individuals, and 8 teams in the Hall of Fame display in the High School commons area.

Bryant Richardson, Walworth, /Sharp and Russell were named as outstanding athletes and Paesens for his decades of support to Clare athletics.

This is the 11th year that the event has been held in July at the Doherty Hotel.

Kap Paesens has been a big supporter of Clare athletics for more than 40 years, as coach, trainer, and as a “stat man” for the district’s events.

Jerry Russell is a 1964 Clare graduate. He was team captain and lettered in football, baseball, basketball and track.

Jody Walworth is a 1980 Clare graduate. He was an All-State pitcher during his senior year and named a member of the 1979 State Final team. He earned three letters for football and another three for baseball.

Chad Sharp, a 1992 graduate of Clare, was team captain in four sports; football, basketball, baseball and track. He was named All Jack Pine Conference twice for baseball and during his senior year, his basketball team finished second and he averaged 22 points per game. He was named to the All-Jack Pine Conference twice in baseball and was a Michigan High School Athletic Association Athletic Award winner.

Brieann Bryant Richardson, a 2006 graduate and outstanding athlete was a four year letter winner and an All-State basketball player. She earned honorable mention on the All-State team twice and was named a first team All-Stater once. When she graduated, she was the second leading scorer in program history, leading the Pioneers to a 23-1 record as a senior.

Clare’s annual Hall of Fame Golf Outing was scheduled today, beginning at 9 a.m. at SnowSnake Golf Course.