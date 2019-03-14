Five named Irish Festival poster winners

March 14, 2019

The winners in the Clare Primary School’s Irish Festival Poster contest have been named. (From left) The kindergarten winner is Gabe Schreiber; first grade winner is Shayla Wentworth; second place winner is Reagan Somers; third grade winner is Ryann Hales; and for fourth grade the winner is Ivy Russell. The winning posters are on display at the Whitehouse Restaurant in Clare while others are distributed around the community for the Irish Festival.

Photo provided by Lauren Davis.

Mercantile Bank sponsored Business After Hours Wednesday evening, and partnered with BBBS for the first event for the annual Clare Irish Festival. They shared the evening with The Big Brothers – Big Sisters Annual Auction, a fundraiser for the organization. About 200 attended the event. Pictured are: Mercantile Bank employees Rebecca Hershberger, Cali Gomez, Kristi Murray, Angelina Painter, Dan Timmins, Donna Maxwell of BBBS, Pam Staten and Caley VanMarter.