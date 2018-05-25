FloraBell (Warren) Howey

May 25, 2018

FloraBell (Warren) Howey, known to many as “Flo” of Lake, left this world at the age of 87.

Her time had come and she had reached the end of Life’s Journey. She left us to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 3:55 A.M. at her home with her family at her side.

Flo is the daughter of William and Clara Warren of Burton. She was born on October 2, 1930 in Monett, Missouri. On June 14, 1948, she married her High School Sweetheart, William “Bill” H. Howey of Flint in Genesee County.

The couple was married for 55 3/4 years until Bill’s passing in 2004. They lived most of their married life in Burton until Bills retirement fro9m Small’s Tool and Die on January 12, 1990. At that time they decided to move north to what they called “God’s Country” and to enjoy their retirement years as a slower pace of life. The couple has two surviving children and one grandchild.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Debbie (Howey) Peck of Lake and her husband James G. Peck of Laingsburg, and her son William “Bill” C. Howey of Sears and grandson William “Will” W. Howey of St. Louis; her brother Charles Warren of Linden; her very dear and close friend Don Bowen of Lake and close family friend who is like a family member, Rick McNeilly.

Family members who reached Heaven before Flo did include her husband Bill who passed away on February 3, 2004; her father Bill Warren who passed away on May 24, 1985 and her mother Clara Warren who passed away on March 27, 2007.

Flo will be remembered by many for her strong determined nature and by her love of helping others.

Along with her many hours of her time she devoted at the DAV Meal Site in Lake for 18 years where she was the Volunteer Activities Director for the seniors and calling Bingo.

Flo had been honored at several Volunteer Recognition Clare/Gladwin Services for the Aging for her hard work and volunteering she had done at the Lake DAV and number of years volunteering and her spark of enthusiasm and go-getter attitude.

Others will remember the many hours she spent all year crocheting hats, scarfs, mittens and slippers for the needy that were donated the Chemical Bank in Farwell, which were used to decorate the Banks Christmas Tree during the Winter Christmas Parade and to the Clare Church of the Nazarene, to help the community needy children every year.

She always donated over 150 of each of the items to give out and had many photos’ that represented her and her work in the local papers.

Flo loved to work in her flower beds, do crafts, puzzles, and also go to rummage sales. She loved Fall, stating it was her favorite time of the year due to the many beautiful colors.

However the HAPPIEST time of her life was finally at the age of 76 when she became a GRANDMA; on December 2, 2002 both Flo and Bill were privileged enough to watch their one and only grandchild be born and were able to hold him right away.

What a JOYFUL OCCASION and EXPERIENCE. She loved to hold, rock and sing to her grandson until he could speak and he would say “No Grandma – Me sing for you.”

Then finally the time came and it was “Ho, My Gosh, where did the time go?” He was growing up too fast and no more holding, rocking and singing to him! – He had grown up far tooooo fast!

A Celebration of Flo’s Life and Memorial Service will be held at her church, the Clare Church of the Nazarene, 10160 S. Grant Avenue, Clare on Saturday, May 30, 2018.

Services will be held at 12 noon with visitation to begin at 11:00 A.M.; a luncheon and fellowship will follow the service at the church. Internment will take place with the immediate family at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com