Forfinski wins Coast Guard spot

July 25, 2019

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy welcomed 284 men and women into the Class of 2023 on Day One, Monday, July 1, 2019. Of these cadets, Farwell High School graduate, Clayton Forfinski, is one of the few selected from 1,000s of applications.



The United States Coast Guard Academy has an acceptance rate between 16-18% and has high expectations of character, leadership, academic, and athletic standards. Clayton was recruited for wrestling and will continue his athletics while obtaining his 4-year degree and becoming commissioned as a Coast Guard officer over the course of the next 200 weeks.



If interested in following Clayton and this increasingly competitive team, The Coast Guard Bears Wrestling can be followed through the NCAA.com website or Live Streamed through FloWresting during this next wrestling season.

