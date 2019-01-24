Former area student shoots cop, captured in statewide manhunt

January 24, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The search for Joshua Rosebush, 29 of Vassar and formerly of Clare County, prompted the Clare Sheriff’s Office to implement an “Outdoor Threat Mode” at both

Clare and Farwell Schools Tuesday morning.

A multi-county search for Rosebush included the Clare area because he was a former resident and student in both Clare and Farwell schools.

Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory said Wednesday, “From a Police Department standpoint, any type of threat like Tuesdays with any potential of [a threat] rolling back into the City will be handled the same way.” He said he initiated the “Outside Threat Mode” for the school buildings and notified the hospital and Clare businesses about the potential threat.

Rosebush was the suspect wanted for shooting Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig during a traffic stop on Tittabawassee Road near Bay Road in Kochville Township of Shiawassee County.

Koenig was hit by a gunshot as he was walking up to Rosebush’s stopped vehicle. Rosebush then fled the scene.

Koenig, a 16-year veteran of the Saginaw Township Police Department, was taken to the hospital in critical condition from a gunshot to the jaw. He was upgraded to a stabilized but still critical condition later in the day. He was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital for treatment and possible surgery there. A fundraiser has been set up to help Officer Koenig.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections information, Rosebush has a history of violence against police officers.

In a press conference Tuesday, Michigan State Police Lt. Jim Lang said he was told that Rosebush had recently been jailed in the thumb area.

Lt. Lang also reported the theft of three vehicles potentially by Rosebush.

The first vehicle, a Dodge pickup, was located in Saginaw County on Liberty Road between Michigan Avenue and Davis Road.

After dumping that vehicle, Rosebush allegedly stole a 2nd vehicle, a Ford 2013 construction truck. That vehicle was later found by police at the Home Depot on Corunna Road in Flint.

Rosebush was spotted by the State Police in a third stolen vehicle on I-69 in Shiawassee County around 1 p.m. where he reportedly opened fire on officers. He was shot by returning fire from the MSP. After a short Chase, Rosebush was taken into custody. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not reported.

No officers were injured when Rosebush was apprehended.

Clare Public Schools implemented the “Outside Threat Mode” around 9:30 a.m., calling it a “precautionary measure while officers attempt to locate a suspect that has ties to the Clare area.”

The outside lockdown was cleared around 3 p.m. Farwell posted, “Farwell Area Schools are now all clean from today’s Outside Threat Mode…and students will be released at [the] regular time.”