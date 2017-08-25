Former city manager run over, dies

Larry Collins, former city manager of Mt. Pleasant – who led the city beginning in the 1960s and continued as a civic leader and philanthropist for decades after his retirement – has died after being hit by a car on Wednesday.

Collins, 92, was on his daily morning walk when a car backing out of a driveway struck him, police said.

He was taken to McLaren – Central Michigan and then airlifted to another hospital, where he died late Wednesday.

A 16-year-old driver was backing out of that driveway near the corner of Broomfield and Churchill at around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday when the teen struck the elderly man, said Mt. Pleasant Police Public Information Office Jeff Browne.

Collins served as Mt. Pleasant’s city manager from 1961 until 1968.