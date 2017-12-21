Former Clare mayor, businessman passes

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Former Clare civic leader and businessman, Bill Koch, 93, died last Thursday, December 14th at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland.

Bill was a veteran of World War II, serving in the 4th Armored Division and was part of General Ptton’s Third Army in the Rhineland campaign. He was wounded in Belgium in 1945 and honorably discharged that year.

Best known in recent years as the owner, with his wife Ruby, of Her Place and the Ideal Theatre. In partnership with two other couples, Bill and Ruby reopened the theatre, which had been closed for four years, in 1967, then bought out their partners and continued to operate the historic theatre until 1996, when that business was sold to son Tom and his wife Michelle.

Together they owned the ladies apparel store (formerly Gettleman’s) from 1980 until 2008, when they also sold that business to their son and daughter in law, Tom and Michelle Koch.

Bill also owned a Standard Oil gas station near City Hall for 25 years, and before that was an oil field worker, and an employee at Band Box Cleaners and Holly Carburetors.

Bill served on the Clare City Commission for seven years, from 1965 to 1972, the last six years as the City’s mayor. During that time on the commission, he helped to build the City’s water tower in the Clare City Park, which is still in use.

Even after his retirement, Bill remained involved in civic affairs in the community.

He and his wife Ruby were married 68 years. Ruby died last spring. Together they had a son, Thomas and a daughter Amy.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home in Clare at 11:00 am, December 23rd, with interment following at the Cherry Grove Cemetery.

His complete obituary is in this issue of the Clare County Review.