Former Detroit Lion headlines MMCC Foundation fundraiser

February 28, 2019

Mid Michigan College is excited to announce Jeff Chadwick, former NFL wide receiver, as the special guest at its annual fundraiser, A Northern

Tradition,planned for Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare. As the special guest at A Northern Tradition, Jeff Chadwick plans to share stories from his time in the NFL and sign autographs.

Jeff Chadwick, a former NFL wide receiver, played for the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams. During his career, Jeff totaled 292 pass receptions for 4,546 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Chadwick is a graduate of Grand Valley State University (GVSU), where he earned five letters in football and track from 1979-1982. He also held GVSU’s high jump and 400 meter dash records and was inducted to the Grand Valley Hall of Fame in 1993. He currently resides in Clare, Michigan where he helps operate Sunset Shores Cottages on Stevenson Lake.

“We’re very excited to have Jeff as our guest at A Northern Tradition,” said Scott Mertes, Vice President of Community Outreach & Advancement at Mid Michigan College. “He’s a great guy with many accomplishments and great stories to share from his time in the NFL.”

Tickets are now available for A Northern Tradition, Mid Michigan College’s annual fundraiser, which is planned for April 14 at Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare.

Last year, more than 750 people attended the event, helping the College raise over $100,000 to support student scholarships, enhanced educational opportunities, improved facilities, and programs for local youth. More than $1.6 million has been raised by this event in the last 17 years.

Each $50 ticket, provides the attendee with a $25 gift certificate to Jay’s Sporting Goods, a commemorative art print, and a chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate to Jay’s. Many area restaurants also plan to be in attendance serving free appetizers and desserts, and a number of interesting demonstrations, from live music to fly tying, make it an evening to remember.

For more information about A Northern Tradition, visit midmich.edu/ant or contact Scott Mertes at smertes@midmich.edu or (989) 386-6622 x230.