Former Detroit Tiger to headline Northern Traditions at Jay’s

April 13, 2018

Tickets are now available for A Northern Tradition, Mid Michigan Community College’s annual fundraiser, which will be held April 22 at Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare. Last year, more than 800 people attended A Northern Tradition, helping the MMCC Foundation raise nearly $103,000 to support the College and programs for local youth. More than $1.4 million has been raised by this event in the last 16 years. This year’s event features a special guest and artist that will appeal to sports and outdoors enthusiasts alike.

Scott Lusader will be the special guest at A Northern Tradition. Scott played for the Detroit Tigers during the 1987-1990 seasons and as a rookie, hit .319 in 23 games with a .489 slugging percentage, three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs. Lusader will be on hand to share stories from his time as a Tiger, talk to guests, and sign autographs.

This year’s commemorative print features a peaceful woodland scene, created by featured artist Peggy Lovejoy. Lovejoy was born and raised on a farm in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, and moved to Michigan in 2006. Her artistic pursuits began after her retirement from a law firm. A numbered and signed print of Lovejoy’s original painting, “Michigan Woods,” will be exclusive to ticketholders at A Northern Tradition.

“This year’s event promises to be exceptional,” said Matt Miller, Director of the MMCC Foundation. “We’re thrilled to welcome our special guest and artist while offering a one-of-a-kind evening for attendees.”

For a $50 ticket, each attendee receives a $25 gift certificate to Jay’s Sporting goods, a commemorative art print, and a chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate to Jay’s. Fourteen area restaurants will also be serving free food, and a number of interesting demonstrators make it an evening to remember.

The MMCC Foundation is a non-profit organization that works to enhance Mid Michigan Community College’s services to its students and the community through fund development, scholarships, program development, and improved facilities.

For more information about the A Northern Tradition event, visit midmich.edu/ant or contact Matt Miller at mmiller@midmich.edu or (989) 386-6600.