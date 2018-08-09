Former mayor, long time CCR staffer passes

August 9, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Albert Anthony (Al) Iacco, 91, a long-time staff member of the Clare County Review, died at the University Of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor Monday afternoon.

Al, a former councilmember and Mayor of the City of Clare, began

work as an advertising salesperson at the Review in the early 1990s and continued to be actively involved with the newspaper for many years in sales, and as an advisor, mentor and proofreader for more than 25 years for two owner/editors (Patricia Maurer and Michael Wilcox) right up until his last day in the office on Thursday, August 2nd.

When, because of health issues, he could no longer be on the road and selling advertising, he refused to completely retire and continued to work at the newspaper every Thursday proofreading the entire paper to make sure the copy was correct and all of the ads were in the paper on deadline day.

He was an always excellent employee and advocate for the newspaper and worked without days off for illness or vacations throughout his career with the paper.

He was also well known and much loved in the area.

Al was a huge supporter of the community, a member of the Downtown Development Authority, the Clare Industrial Development Corporation, a member of the Clare Rotary, a former member of the Clare Kiwanis, an Irish Festival Committee member, and a founder of, and chairman of the Clare Summerfest Committee for many years working to organize a special summer event for the City.

His wife for over 60 years, Ruth, was also a long time member of the Irish Committee and was a former Grand Marshall of the Irish Parade. She died in 2007.

Al was a veteran of World War II and served on the USS Bunker Hill in the South Pacific where he was severely injured when the carrier was hit by two kamikaze pilots in 1945.

After the war, he returned to his home in Detroit where he earned his degree in mechanical engineering on the G.I. Bill while working full-time at Beaver Tool and Engineering, first becoming a superintendent then the company’s vice-president.

Al and Ruth moved to Gaylord in 1957 with the plant for several years and then Al relocated the company, and his family to Clare in 1963. In Clare, he found time to become a business owner both in Clare and in Mt. Pleasant. He and Ruth owned the Town and Country Restaurant in Clare and the Mt. Pleasant Sports Shop in that city.

He left Beaver Tool after the plant was purchased by EX-CELL-O Machine Tools, Inc.

Always a busy man, he still found time to promote Little League in Clare and became its president for 12 years, coached Little League and Rocket Football, and was a big supporter of Clare Athletics.

He also served on the Clare City Commission both as a board member and as Mayor in 1988 and 1989. As a board member he promoted upgrades to the City’s sewer and water lines, worked to get grants for improvements to the City’s waste-water treatment plant and supported and improved the police department.

After he sold the businesses, he continued to be active in the Community serving on the Chamber of Commerce for a time.

He never completely retired and continued to work at the newspaper, and serve on the DDA and IDC in Clare.

He and Ruth raised three children; Charlene, Dennis and Dan, who all graduated from Clare High School. They had ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Services for Al will be at Our Lady of Hope (St. Cecilia) Saturday at 11 a.m. Visitation is scheduled on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stephenson Wyman Funeral Home in Clare.