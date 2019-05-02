Four arrested in Flint after robbing wrong victim

May 2, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Facebook conversation between a person who claimed to have won $2,000 at the Soaring Eagle Casino and a Flint woman led to a Mt. Pleasant robbery April 27th but the robbery turned out to be at a different address than the casino winner’s.



The casino winner and the woman made plans to meet, and he gave an address to meet, but meanwhile the group of four planned to rob him.



Three adults and one teenager were arrested later and one of the women said the plan was to drive to Mt. Pleasant and rob the casino winner. The address given by the planned victim turned out to be the wrong address, but the group decided to take items from that residence anyway.

A Flint man and two women along with a teenager (not pictured) drove to Mt. Pleasant to rob a casino winner, but when the address given was wrong they robbed another victim instead.



A release from Mt. Pleasant Police Public Information Officer David VanDyke said officers were dispatched to a residence on Appian Way Saturday around 10:41 a.m. to respond to a “home invasion in progress.”



Officers interviewed the 32-year-old victim and a 25-year-old witness who reported seeing several people running from his neighbor’s apartment and getting into a red minivan. The witness said the people seemed to be “in a hurry.” The witness also provided officers with the license plate number of the minivan. The victim, who was at home and asleep at the time, woke up to noises inside his apartment. When he came out the witness told him what had occurred.



The victim returned to his apartment and found the suspects had taken his television, Xbox gaming system, other games and controllers, property valued around $1.400, Van Dyke reported.



Officers from the MPPD canvassed the area for the red minivan. It was later located at the Millennium Pawn Shop, just outside the city limits.

A 31-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman and a 14-year-old female, along with a 46-year-old man were arrested. All were from Flint.



Mt. Pleasant officers were assisted by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.

