Four arrested in Harrison meth bust

August 16, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A trespassing report on North Clare Avenue led to the arrest of several people with warrants or who were suspected of manufacturing a meth lab.

Clare County Deputies, who were told by the property owner that no one was supposed to be at the location, arrived and arrested four men: Ian Knoertzer, 36 of Gladwin; Gary Shimmell, 43 of Harrison; Kenneth Young, 28 of Harrison; and Randolph Simmon, 20 of Farwell.

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the four were arraigned August 9th in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on the following charges authorized by Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis:

Knoertzer was charged with controlled substance – operate/maintain lab involving methamphetamine, lying to a peace officer and habitual offender – 4th offense. His bond was set at $120,000 cash/ten percent.

Shimmell was charged with controlled substance – operate/maintain a lab involving methamphetamine; controlled substance/maintaining a drug house and habitual offender 2nd offense. His bond was set at $80,000 cash/ten percent.

Young was charged with controlled substance – possession of methamphetamine/ectasy; controlled substance – operate/maintain a lab in the presence of a minor and habitual offender 4th offense. His bond was set at $150,000 cash/ten percent.

Simmon was charged with disorderly person – loitering about an illegal business. His bond was set at $2,500 cash/ten percent.

All four men remain lodged at the Clare County Jail.