Four die in 3 vehicle accident in Mt. Pleasant

July 5, 2019

Four people, including a three-year-old, died from injuries in a three-car crash on M20 just east of Mt. Pleasant Sunday afternoon.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Four people died last Sunday as the result of a three-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township.



The accident happened at 4:17 p.m. on East Pickard (M20) near Vroman Road when an eastbound Jeep on M20 veered into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a Chevy Avalanche head on.



The Avalanche spun sideways and was hit by a 2011 Nissan Altima that was following it, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.



The driver of the Jeep, Jason Macarthur, 48 of Hemlock, was killed instantly in the crash, police said. They believe he may have experienced a “medical episode just before the crash. He was pinned in the vehicle and extricated by fire departments at the scene.



His passenger, Jennifer Harvey, 36, was transported to MidMichigan Health in Midland with non-life-threatening injuries.



All three people in the Avalanche lost their lives. The driver, 34-year-old Jessica Jackson of Sanford, was pinned in her vehicle, extricated and was airlifted to Covenant Hospital where she died during the night. It didn’t appear that she was wearing her seat belt.



A passenger, 43-year-old Jeremy Jackson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and died while being transported to the hospital.



Three-year-old Jayce Jackson, a passenger in the rear seat, was thrown from a car seat and died after being transported to a local emergency room. Officers said it didn’t appear that the child’s car seat had been fastened correctly or that the child had unbuckled part of the seat before the accident.



The driver and passenger in the Nissan, 60-year-old Keith Genther and 56-year-old Cathy Genther of Byron Center both sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were treated and released from a local emergency department.



M20 was shut down for four hours while the Michigan Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control and clean-up of the highway.

Assisting at the scene were Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police and Fire Departments, Shepherd Tri-Township Fire Department, the Michigan State Police and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.

The crash is still under investigation.

