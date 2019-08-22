Four injured in U.S. 127 rollover

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Wisconsin woman and three children were injured Monday morning in a single vehicle rollover accident on US-127 north in Frost Township.

According to a release from Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski, Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls around 10:19 a.m. August 19 reporting the accident north of Long Lake Road.



The driver, Amanda Herb, 29 of Dunbar, Wisconsin, along with 3 children were northbound on US 127 in a GMC Acadia when the vehicle drifted into the median then back across the roadway to the right causing the vehicle to roll several times and end up in the ditch on the east side of the freeway.

Deputies traveling to the scene were told that a small child was trapped in the overturned vehicle. The deputies arrived along with the Harrison Fire Department. With the help of several concerned motorists, they were able to get the child out of the vehicle.



Amanda Herb and the three children were transported to Mid Michigan Medical Center-Midland for minor injuries. The children were later released, but the driver, Herb was held overnight for treatment of more serious injuries.



The children were all secured in appropriate car seats and Herb was also wearing a seat belt.



Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been a factor in the accident.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, the Harrison Fire Department, Double T Towing and several concerned motorists, Miedzianowski said.

