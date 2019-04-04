Four MMC students receive academic excellence awards

April 4, 2019

Mid launched a Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) chapter in 1989—one of nearly 1,300 PTK chapters worldwide. Over the past 28 years, Mid’s chapter has earned and

maintained the highest level of achievement – a 5 Star Chapter. The mission of PTK is to recognize the academic achievement of two-year college students and to provide opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders.

Four of Mid’s PTK members recently received recognition for their academic excellence at an event hosted by the Michigan Community College Association. Mid’s PTK All-Michigan Academic Team members were selected based on their academic achievement, community service involvement, and leadership accomplishments.

All four of these students received a medallion, certificate, and gift at the event. Two of these students share a very special bond as mother and daughter as well!

Heather Justice (Mt. Pleasant) is a single mom of three children, PTK member, and accounting student. She is currently studying at Mid and plans to continue her education at Northwood University through the 3+1 Accounting Program.

Julie Justice (Mt. Pleasant), Heather’s daughter, is graduating from Mid in May with an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts. She plans to continue her education at Central Michigan University in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in social work. Julie is a full-time manager at a fast-food restaurant, volunteers as a child advocate through Gratiot County, and serves as a Gratiot County Fair and 4-H volunteer.

Grace Shaw (Clare) is currently in her first semester of the nursing program at Mid Michigan College. Grace works as a Certified Nurse Aide in the labor and delivery department at Mid Michigan Health in Midland, and plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing following her graduation. Grace also enjoys giving back to her community as a youth group leader at her church in Gladwin.

Arig-Undram (Arigaa) Zolboot is an international student from Mongolia. After she graduated as a valedictorian from Roanoke Valley Christian Schools in Roanoke, VA, she began her post-secondary education at Mid Michigan College in the winter of 2018. Arigga took on an active role in supporting other international students, and is completing her associate degree in math and science in the summer of 2019. She plans to transfer to a 4-year college to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering.

For more information about Mid’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter, visit midmich.edu/ptk or contact Tammy Alvaro, Director of Student Advancement, at talvaro@midmich.edu or (989) 386-6634.

