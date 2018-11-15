Four plead guilty, sentenced last week

November 15, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

According to a Facebook post last week by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis, Four men from the area were sentenced in separate cases last Tuesday and Wednesday to prison time after pleading guilty to charges of: conspiracy (furnishing contraband to prisoners); Criminal Sexual Conduct; car theft and home invasion; and larceny, receiving and concealing stolen property and domestic violence.

Kerry Joseph Eckler, of Farwell, pled guilty to conspiracy to furnish contraband to prisoners September 4th.

The charges were the result of an investigation by Detective VanBonn of the Clare County Sheriff’s Office who discovered evidence by reviewing inmate phone calls which revealed that several inmates were planning to bring contraband into the jail. Eckler was one of those inmates.

He was sentenced in 55th Circuit Court by Judge Thomas Evans on November 7th to serve 17 months to five years with 106 days credit, and to pay $1,698 in fines costs and court appointed attorney fees.

Ronald Darnell Fudge of Mt. Pleasant, who was also sentenced November 7th pled guilty to child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree and no contest to CSC 2nd degree, and as a habitual offender, 4th offense.

The guilty and no contest pleas stemmed from an investigation by Michigan State Police Trooper Dana Mattice spanning both Clare and Isabella counties.

Fudge was sentenced by Judge Evans to 26.8 to 50 years on each count to run concurrently. He was given credit for 259 days already served and ordered to pay $2,162 in fines, costs and court appointed attorney fees, and will have lifetime GPS tracking.

Daniel A-C Weaver of Marion pled guilty October 9th to unlawful driving away of a vehicle, home invasion 2nd degree and breaking and entering a building with intent.

His plea stemmed from a multi-agency investigation into a series of breaking and entering and home invasion complaints which were investigated by the Michigan State Police and the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.

He was sentenced on November 6th by Judge Evans to 29 months to 15 years for the home invasion and B&E guilty plea and to 29 months to five years for the unlawful driving away guilty plea, with both sentences to run concurrently.

Phillip Michael Mitchell of Harrison pled guilty October 9th to charges in two separate files: two counts of larceny of a firearm; three counts of larceny from a vehicle ($1,000 to $20,000); receiving and concealing stolen property ($1,000 to $20,000); domestic violence and possession of marijuana.

Mitchell was arrested after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Department that began with a call about a domestic assault. During the investigation into the assault, deputies found that Mitchell was in possession of a firearm that had been reported stolen during a rash of breaking and entering and thefts from vehicles in the Harrison area between September and December of 2017.

He was sentenced on November 6th by Judge Evans to 23 months to five years for each of the felony plea convictions; to one year for the marijuana possession charge; and to 93 days for the domestic violence plea conviction. All sentences will run concurrently and he was given credit for 244 days and 322 days already served as well as ordered to pay a total of $7,037.34 in fines, costs, court appointed attorney fees and restitution.