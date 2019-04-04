Four roads still closed

April 4, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

An email from Clare County Road Commission Engineer Manager Deepak Gupta said Tuesday that two roads, Harding from Lily Lake to Clarence and Clarence from Hemlock to Bringold, both in Greenwood Township are closed “due to washouts.”

Two other roads are closed due to “winter frost coming up,” Washington from Hoover to the Gladwin County line in Sheridan Township, and Rogers Road fromM-61 to Mannsiding in Arthur Township.

Other roads that were closed are now open.

