Frat party shuts down road

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

North Mission Road by Northside Hanson Arena (formerly Spinning Wheels) was closed down Saturday night around midnight by cars blocking the roadway, according to Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main.

Deputies were sent to the site and found that the arena was full and hundreds of people were attempting to get into the building. Once they could make their way into the building, they estimated about 800 party goers were inside and around 1,500 people in total were at the venue for the Fraternity party. The Arena parking lot was full, the roadsides and even the road blocked by parked vehicles.

According to an article on the Morning Sun website, social media identified the fraternities hosting the party as Alpha Psi and Omega Psi.

Main said the department usually deals with a huge party every year they believe is hosted by the same fraternities.

This time, party goers blocked Mission Road (Old U.S. 27), parking their vehicles in the travel lanes of the road in their attempt to attend the party.

Officers broke up the party and cleared the roadway with the assistance of officers from the Michigan State Police Post, Central Michigan University Police, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police and Clare City Police.

Main said, “The party inside the building was stopped and for over an hour and half the building was cleared.”