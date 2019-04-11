Free Health & Safety Fair in Farwell next weekend

April 11, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The 15th annual Health Fair is once again coming back to Farwell next weekend along with the annual Children’s Health and Safety Fair.



Since 2004, the annual Paula Pirnstill Memorial Health and Safety Fair has been held on the third Saturday of April in Farwell.



Their website says, “We bring professionals with up-to-date knowledge together with people who need the knowledge. The more informed you are the smarter the decision that can be made.”



This year’s event will be held Saturday, April 20th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Farwell Schools campus, 399 East Ohio Street in Farwell, founder Tom Pernstill said.



The event includes Diabetes Information, Blood Pressure Checks, a Blood Drive and much more. There is even a Children’s Fair which provides parents and kids with health and safety information, activities and demonstrations.



The Children’s Health Fair theme is “Get into the Groove”. There will be Water Safety Information, a Prize Drawing and so much more for the children to “Get into the Groove” with!



And everything at both the Health and Safety Fair and Children’s Fair is free.



The Health Fair, unique in the area, was started back in 2004 by Tom and his wife Paula, who was battling ovarian cancer at the time. She attended the first Health and Safety Fair but was too ill to attend the second, he said. She died July 5, 2006.



In an earlier interview Tom said, “As in past years, free various medical screening tests will be available sponsored by MidMichigan Medical Center and several other agencies. A free healthy lunch.



Every year the event, which this year will feature more than 70 venders all geared towards building a healthier community, gets bigger and better. “Plan to bring your friends and neighbors,” Pirnstill said.



The Farwell Chamber website says, “Since the beginning of this event, it has been our goal to provide education, testing and information at no cost to the attendees or the vendors.”



Volunteers work to gather pamphlets and informational packages to be given to the attendees. Committee members contact local hospitals, area physicians, medical care facilities and local health resources to participate in this annual event.



Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food items, which will help stamp out hunger in the community. The Fair is also a drop off location for prescription drugs and usable medical equipment.

In association with the Paula Pirnstill Health and Safety Fair, the 12th Annual Children’s Health & Safety Fair will also be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Elementary gym with many activities geared especially for youngsters.



The Children’s Fair provides parents and kids with health and safety information and activities. Every year there are prizes and a bicycle giveaway for the kids. There’s bike safety equipment, free dental health inspections and much, much more.



Unique identification kits for youngsters will be also be available at the Children’s Fair.



Tom added, “A special thanks go to all of our vendors for taking a part of their much deserved weekend to donate their time and expertise for the benefit of the people in the area who attend.”



“The whole purpose of the Health and Safety Fair is to get information to people who otherwise may not have access to it,” said Pirnstill. The attendance for the event increases each year.



“If there is a Health or Safety related idea that you would like to see at the Fair, please feel free to share it with us.”



The Health Fair, always free, welcomes donations to fund the event. They are asking for the communities help, saying, “As previously stated, our goal is to sponsor this event at no cost to the attendees and we are looking for your help. Even though items are donated and participants volunteer their time and services, there are costs involved. This is where you, our friends and neighbors can help us, to provide the community with an invaluable source of information that may not otherwise be available to everyone in our community. If you would like to make a donation to the Health and Safety Fair, please make checks payable to: Farwell Area Chamber of Commerce, Address: P.O. Box 771 Farwell , MI 48622. If you have any questions you can email us at fcc@farwellareachamber.com or call the Farwell Area Chamber of Commerce – 989 588 0580..”

