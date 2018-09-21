Friday fire destroys storage shed

September 21, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Photos by Bob Guiliani

A 10 by 50 foot house trailer used for storage at the home of Dennis Hennion at 11691 East Clarabella Road was totally destroyed in a fire last Friday evening.

Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said the call came in at 6 p.m. Friday, September 14th but because that portion of East Clarabella, which is in Clare County, has to be accessed by driving into Midland County, it took firefighters about 20 minutes to arrive.

“It was fully engulfed,” Chapaman said. He said the owner said that his dog barking alerted him to the fire.

The Clare Department, assisted by Surrey Township and Coleman Fire Department, was on the scene until about 9 p.m. Chapman said.

He said there were no injuries and that he believed the trailer was insured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.