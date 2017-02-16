Frostbite Festival set for this weekend

By Pat Maurer

Review Correspondent

Harrison’s eighth annual Frostbite Winter Festival with a “Superheroes” theme is underway this week February 16th through the 19th and is guaranteed to put some winter fun into your February!

Keep in mind that this year’s festival theme is Superheroes! The excitement starts Thursday night with the Frostbite Kick-Off Party from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Budd Lake Bar, where WUPS will have a live remote and window painting and snow sculpture winners will be announced.

There is also a Button Raffle, Auction, Poker Card Raffle, and Auction of the first jump spot in the third annual Polar Dip. There will be refreshments, a cash bar and a 50-50 Raffle. A Frostbite Button is the cost of admittance and they can be purchased for $5 each all over Harrison and in Dodge City as well.

Friday evening it is time for the Party Bus Tour (ID required) which begins at 5:00 p.m. in the Moose Lodge parking lot and tours Harrison’s Bars until 11:00 p.m. A Frostbite button plus $8 gets a ride. Parking in the South Parking Lot.

Saturday is off to a great start with the Arts and Crafts Fair opening at 9 a.m. at the Harrison Moose Lodge. The fair which runs until 4 p.m., features handmade items by local artisans and there will be hot food available from the Lodge kitchen.

Brand new this year is Turkey Bowling from 10:30 a.m. to noon on February 18 for just $5 per person. It will take place at the Budd Lake Power Docks. If a chilly swim is your fondest dream, be at the Budd Lake Power Docks (Saxton Landing) at 9:30 a.m. and sign up for the 4th Annual Polar Dip! Register at 10:30 and take the plunge at 11 a.m. Cost is $10 per person. WUPS Radio Station will be there with a Live Remote and there will be a Costume Contest with a prize for the best dressed.

Get OUT of the HOUSE and RACE on Saturday with this brand new event the “Outhouse Races!” Registration is at 11:30 a.m. on Budd Lake and the races start at noon. Teams of two will race their homemade outhouse down the track, with prizes for the fast run and the best outhouse in the Superheroes theme. To register call 989-539-6011 or visit www.harrison chamber.com for forms and rules.

Saturday at noon is the check in at the Budd Lake Power Docks for Golf on the Ice of Budd Lake. Play is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is $15 per person if you register by February 5th, and $30 per person on the day of the event. Forms and details are available at Harrisonchamber.com.

At 12:30 p.m. at the Bud Lake Power Docks there will be a Sled Decorating Contest. Golfers can dress up their sled in the ‘Superheroes’ theme for a chance to win cash prizes: $100 fir first place, $75 for 2nd and $50 for third. There’s no entry fee, just show up!

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a Silent Auction at the Moose Lodge. Come and place a bid on some great items. Kids can get in on the ‘Frostbite Fun’ from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Use your Frostbite Button to get in where there will be indoor games and crafts, kids games, face painting, Pony rides by Earle Hopkins, Indoor Exotic Animals on display by Whispering Pine Mobile Zoo, and more!

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Moose Lodge there will be a Snowman Building Contest with prizes for the most creative, best in theme and most detailed. Accessories to decorate will be available to build the indoor snowmen out of shaving cream and cornstarch!

The Moose Lodge will also have a Concession Stand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Another brand new event this year is Comedy Night at the Moose Lodge from 6-9 p.m. A $15 ticket includes dinner and entertainment. Call 539-6011 or 539-1501 for tickets.

From 8-9 p.m. at the Moose Lodge the Button Raffle will be held. Be sure and buy a button to enter. First prize is $750; 2nd is $250. And you don’t need to be present to win. Buttons are on sale now at local businesses for $5 each.

Other Saturday events include:

Putt for a Pan Pizza from 4 to 6 p.m. at Gaetano’s Deli & Pizza. It’s free! And an Ice Skating Rink at the Budd Lake Power Docks also free and open to the public. Call Harrison City Hall at 539-7145 for availability.

Sunday’s big event is the Ice Fishing Tournament. Register at 7 a.m. at the Budd Lake Power Docks and the Tournament runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with winners announced at 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is $20 per adult and $10 for children 12 and under. On the day of the event registration is $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Up to $850 in cash prizes will be awarded.

Remember, buttons are available for $5 each at local businesses and are required to participate in all Frostbite Winter Festival events and buying one automatically enters you into the Button Raffle Drawing!

If you have questions on any of the events planned for the weekend, contact the Chamber office at 989-539-6011; email them at harrisonchamber@sbcglobal.net or visit their website at harrisonchamber.com.