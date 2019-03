Frostbite golf winners named

February 28, 2019

Men’s First place in the annual Frostbite Golf on the Lake even at Harrison’s Frostbite Winter Festival was won by Hang’s Chinese Team – Xa and Turbo. Second Place was won by Team Westberg.

Ginny Rousseau’s group took the women’s top places in the annual Frostbite Golf on the Lake event. Forty-four participated in the annual Frostbite Open.

Photos Courtesy of the Harrison Chamber