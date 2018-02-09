Frostbite Schedule of Events 2018

Thursday, February 15
Frostbite Kick-Off Party!
5pm to 7pm at the Budd Lake Bar
WUPS Radio Station will be doing a live remote; Announcements of Window Painting Winners; Button Raffle #001 Auction; Poker Card Raffle; Auction of first jump spot at the Polar Dip; Refreshments; Cash Bar; 50/50 Raffle; & More! General public is welcome,
Your $5 Frostbite Button gets you in!
Friday, February 16
Party Bus Tour
5pm to 10pm
Get on the bus & take a tour of Harrison’s Bars! $8 plus your Frostbite Button gets you a ride. Check-in at the Harrison Lions Club at 5:00pm! Buses depart at 5:30pm sharp. Limited seating available, so advance registration is required. You must also have a Frostbite
Button and valid ID to participate.
Saturday, February 17
Arts & Crafts Fair
9am to 4pm at The Harrison Moose Lodge
Score some great deals on handmade items from local artisans! Plus, enjoy hot food from the Harrison Moose Lodge kitchen. Call (989) 539-6011 for details.
Turkey Bowling
10:30am to Noon at the Budd Lake Power Docks
No pre-registration required; just show up! $5 per person gets you in the game. Cash prize payout to the tournament winner!
4th Annual Polar Dip
Registration: 10:30am at the Budd Lake Power Docks (Saxton Landing)
11am: Take the Plunge!
Cost is $10.00 per person; FREE sweatshirt to the first 25 registered jumpers! WUPS Radio Station will be on-site doing a Live Remote! Costume contest – best dressed in theme wins a prize.
Outhouse Races
Registration: 11:30am on Budd Lake
Races Start at Noon!
Teams of two race their homemade Outhouse down the track! Prizes for fastest run and best outhouse in theme! Registration: $30 per team. To register, call (989) 539-6011 or visit www.harrisonchamber.com/events.html.
NEW Beer Tent
Opens at Noon!
Come party with us next to Budd Lake! We’ll have a DJ and will be serving cold beer in a warm tent at the Power Docks.
Golf on the Ice of Budd Lake
12pm: Check-in at the Budd Lake Power Docks
1pm-3pm: Golf on the Ice
Registration: Just $15 per Person until February 5th! Registrations available day of event at Check-in Table for $30 per person. Visit www.harrisonchamber.com for forms & rules. Information: Two 9-hole courses; Teams of Two.
Silent Auction
9am to 3pm at the Moose Lodge
Come place a bid on some great items! We have gift certificates, items made by local artisans, gifts for men & women, and a whole lot more!
Childrens Carnival
11am – 3pm at Harrison Moose Lodge
Everyone must have a Frostbite Button to enter the Events. Buttons will be available for sale at the entrance or in advance at participating local businesses for $5 each. Indoor games & crafts, face painting, Wagon Rides, Petting Zoo, and more!
Snowman Building Contest
11am – 1pm inside the Harrison Moose Lodge; Judging at 1:30pm
Kids: Build a snowman for a chance to win a cash prize! Judging based on Most Creative, Best in Theme, and Most Detailed. Accessories to decorate will be Available; these indoor snowmen will be built out of shaving cream and corn starch!
Concession Stand
11am – 3pm at the Moose Lodge
The Harrison Moose Lodge will be serving up
delicious food & drinks during the day.
Comedy Night
6pm-9pm at the Harrison Moose Lodge
$15 per ticket; includes dinner and entertainment. Call (989) 539-6011 or (989) 539-1501 for tickets.
Button Raffle Drawing
8-9pm at the Harrison Moose Lodge
Buy a Button & get entered into our Frostbite
Button Raffle! Grand prize of $1,500! Buttons on sale now at local Businesses for $5.00 each. Need not be present to win.
Sunday, February 18
Ice Fishing Tournament
7am: Registration at the Budd Lake Power Docks
8am to 2pm: Tournament Duration
2:30pm: Announcement of Winners
Pre-Registration: $20 per adult; $10 for children
ages 12 and under. Registration Day of Event: $25 per adult; $15 for children ages 12 & under. Up to $850 in total Cash prizes will be awarded!
COMMUNITY EVENTS
Saturday, February 17
Chili & Soup Cook-Off
11am-2pm at the Harrison City Market
Sample some awesome Chili or Soup & vote for your favorite! $3 gets you 3 samples, a bowl of your favorite, and a vote. Call Dennis at (989) 368-1191 for details.
Putt for Pizza
4pm-6pm at Gaetano’s Deli & Pizza, Harrison
Free to enter, putt for your chance to win a 1-topping
pan pizza. Call (989) 368-1191 for details!
Ice Skating Rink
At the Budd Lake Power Docks
Free and open to the public. Call Harrison City Hall
at (989) 539-7145 for availability.
