Frostbite Schedule of Events 2018

Thursday, February 15

Frostbite Kick-Off Party!

5pm to 7pm at the Budd Lake Bar

WUPS Radio Station will be doing a live remote; Announcements of Window Painting Winners; Button Raffle #001 Auction; Poker Card Raffle; Auction of first jump spot at the Polar Dip; Refreshments; Cash Bar; 50/50 Raffle; & More! General public is welcome,

Your $5 Frostbite Button gets you in!

Friday, February 16

Party Bus Tour

5pm to 10pm

Get on the bus & take a tour of Harrison’s Bars! $8 plus your Frostbite Button gets you a ride. Check-in at the Harrison Lions Club at 5:00pm! Buses depart at 5:30pm sharp. Limited seating available, so advance registration is required. You must also have a Frostbite

Button and valid ID to participate.

Saturday, February 17

Arts & Crafts Fair

9am to 4pm at The Harrison Moose Lodge

Score some great deals on handmade items from local artisans! Plus, enjoy hot food from the Harrison Moose Lodge kitchen. Call (989) 539-6011 for details.

Turkey Bowling

10:30am to Noon at the Budd Lake Power Docks

No pre-registration required; just show up! $5 per person gets you in the game. Cash prize payout to the tournament winner!

4th Annual Polar Dip

Registration: 10:30am at the Budd Lake Power Docks (Saxton Landing)

11am: Take the Plunge!

Cost is $10.00 per person; FREE sweatshirt to the first 25 registered jumpers! WUPS Radio Station will be on-site doing a Live Remote! Costume contest – best dressed in theme wins a prize.

Outhouse Races

Registration: 11:30am on Budd Lake

Races Start at Noon!

Teams of two race their homemade Outhouse down the track! Prizes for fastest run and best outhouse in theme! Registration: $30 per team. To register, call (989) 539-6011 or visit www.harrisonchamber.com/events.html.

NEW Beer Tent

Opens at Noon!

Come party with us next to Budd Lake! We’ll have a DJ and will be serving cold beer in a warm tent at the Power Docks.

Golf on the Ice of Budd Lake

12pm: Check-in at the Budd Lake Power Docks

1pm-3pm: Golf on the Ice

Registration: Just $15 per Person until February 5th! Registrations available day of event at Check-in Table for $30 per person. Visit www.harrisonchamber.com for forms & rules. Information: Two 9-hole courses; Teams of Two.

Silent Auction

9am to 3pm at the Moose Lodge

Come place a bid on some great items! We have gift certificates, items made by local artisans, gifts for men & women, and a whole lot more!

Childrens Carnival

11am – 3pm at Harrison Moose Lodge

Everyone must have a Frostbite Button to enter the Events. Buttons will be available for sale at the entrance or in advance at participating local businesses for $5 each. Indoor games & crafts, face painting, Wagon Rides, Petting Zoo, and more!

Snowman Building Contest

11am – 1pm inside the Harrison Moose Lodge; Judging at 1:30pm

Kids: Build a snowman for a chance to win a cash prize! Judging based on Most Creative, Best in Theme, and Most Detailed. Accessories to decorate will be Available; these indoor snowmen will be built out of shaving cream and corn starch!

Concession Stand

11am – 3pm at the Moose Lodge

The Harrison Moose Lodge will be serving up

delicious food & drinks during the day.

Comedy Night

6pm-9pm at the Harrison Moose Lodge

$15 per ticket; includes dinner and entertainment. Call (989) 539-6011 or (989) 539-1501 for tickets.

Button Raffle Drawing

8-9pm at the Harrison Moose Lodge

Buy a Button & get entered into our Frostbite

Button Raffle! Grand prize of $1,500! Buttons on sale now at local Businesses for $5.00 each. Need not be present to win.

Sunday, February 18

Ice Fishing Tournament

7am: Registration at the Budd Lake Power Docks

8am to 2pm: Tournament Duration

2:30pm: Announcement of Winners

Pre-Registration: $20 per adult; $10 for children

ages 12 and under. Registration Day of Event: $25 per adult; $15 for children ages 12 & under. Up to $850 in total Cash prizes will be awarded!

COMMUNITY EVENTS

Saturday, February 17

Chili & Soup Cook-Off

11am-2pm at the Harrison City Market

Sample some awesome Chili or Soup & vote for your favorite! $3 gets you 3 samples, a bowl of your favorite, and a vote. Call Dennis at (989) 368-1191 for details.

Putt for Pizza

4pm-6pm at Gaetano’s Deli & Pizza, Harrison

Free to enter, putt for your chance to win a 1-topping

pan pizza. Call (989) 368-1191 for details!

Ice Skating Rink

At the Budd Lake Power Docks

Free and open to the public. Call Harrison City Hall

at (989) 539-7145 for availability.