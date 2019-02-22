Frosty fun at Harrison festival

February 22, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

This year’s tenth annual Frostbite Winter Festival, celebrated with a “Fairy Tales” theme, was a great success, said Harrison Chamber Executive Director Jenna Gardner.

She said, “My personal appreciation goes to our sponsors and volunteers – without them our festival wouldn’t be possible.” She added, “Much appreciation to all who attended the festivities last weekend!”

The big winner of the Frostbite Button Raffle was Keith Cornell of Harrison, who was also celebrating his birthday. Keith collected the grand prize of $1,500.

Once again the Outhouse Races were a crowd favorite. The fastest outhouse was Ogres and Onions with Dan Durga and his team awarded the “Golden Plunger.”

Second place went to Aliona Heber and Kaleb Brewer (a Marty Johnson entry) who took second place and collected a “Silver Plunger” for their efforts.

The “Best in Show” when it came to decorating an outhouse went to :Grandmas Log Cabin, which was piloted across the ice by Scott Byrne and Carl Lesniak of Roseville.

Another popular, if a bit chilly event was the “Polar Plunge” with Snow White and Prince Charming taking the prize for Best Dressed. Snow White was Susan Wszelaki and Prince Charming was Wes Warren.

In the youngsters’ “Snowman Building Contest,” Emma Topps, age 7 of Hudson took first place for the girls and Aiden Johnston, age 7 of Harrison, won for the boys.

In the Chili Cookoff Contestfirst place was won by Kelly Russell; 2nd place to Mama Cillie’s and third place winner was Tom Hosner.

For the best soup, Donna Hosner took first and the Jackpine Restaurant was the second place winner.

In this year’s Fishing Contest, Jessica Johnston took honors for the biggest pike. Steven and Dekklyn Hect won the “First Place Bag;” Josh Johnson took second place and Greg and Chad Wright took third.

Thoms Asiala won first place for pan fish.

Winners of the Golf event will be announced later, Gardner said.