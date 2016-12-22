Fugitive tip leads to meth arrests

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

When Clare County Sheriff’s Department deputies got a tip on the location of a wanted fugitive, they went to a residence on Springwood Lake in Hamilton Township at 1 a.m. last Friday morning.

When deputies checked the residence they not only located the fugitive, they discovered the suspect was in possession of methamphetamine.

At the residence deputies discovered more meth, components to make the drug and an active methamphetamine lab.

Officers arrested two men; Kenneth Larman, 41, and James Morche, 22; and one woman Kari Larman, 40, all on drug related charges. All three were taken to the Clare County Jail.

BAYANET, the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team was called to the home and helped with the clean-up of the active lab.

Kenneth Larman was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Karen Moore later that day on charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor’s office including: Controlled Substance – Meth Lab, Controlled Substance – Possession of Meth, Maintaining a Drug House, and Habitual Offender 4th Offense. His bond was set at $500,000 10%.

At her arraignment under Magistrate Moore, Kari Larman was charged with: Controlled Substance-Meth Lab, Controlled Substance-Possession of Meth, Maintaining a Drug House, and Habitual Offender 3rd Offense. Her bond was set at $250,000 10%.

James Morche, also arraigned in 80th District Court, was charged with: Controlled Substance-Meth Lab, Controlled Substance-Possession of Meth, Maintaining a Drug House, and Habitual Offender 3rd Offense. His bond was set at $500,000 10%.

All three remain lodged at the Clare County Jail.