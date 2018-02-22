Fun times at Frigid Frostbite!

February 22, 2018

Last weekend’s tenth annual Frostbite Winter Festival was a huge success, bringing loads of spectators and participants to join in the fun and games.

Events included golfing on the ice, plunges into frigid Budd Lake, outhouse races, a Chili Cookoff, auctions, crafts, a kids’ carnival, snowman building, ice skating and all kinds of fun activities!

Winning the Polar Dip as First Jumper was Tim Smith and the Mardi Gras themed costume contest winner was Mark Weigold.

The Button Raffle winner, collecting a prize of $1,500, was Kevin Charron. The winning button was sold by Cheryl Pribbernow.

Golf winners for men were team members Andy Saxton and Max Saxton; and finishing first for women was the team of Ginny Rousseau and Cindy Marcoux.

In the Outhouse Race across the ice, first place was won by the Dan Durga State Farm team “I Like Big Beads and I Cannot Lie”; second place was claimed by “Kwik Loaf; third place winners were the Fast Flushers.

Terry Brighton was the winner of the Turkey Bowling event, and in the Snow Sculpture Contest Steve’s Country Market took first place; Budd Lake Bar and Restaurant won second and Bonham Insurance came in third.

The Window Painting Contest winners were: First place – Clare County Cleaver; 2nd place – Budd Lake Bar and Restaurant; and third place – Bonham Insurance Agency.