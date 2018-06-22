Fundraiser earns money for K9 unit

June 22, 2018

By Jenn Bomorra

Correspondent

This past Friday June 15th, SnowSnake Ski and Golf hosted a fundraiser golf outing for the Clare County Sheriffs

K9 Unit.

With a 9am shotgun start, 67 golfers came out to help support the K9 Unit outing event by showing off their putter skills on the golf greens in a 4-person team challenge.

Prizes were awarded to Hole in one, Closest to par, Longest drive, Longest par, Middle of Fairway and a 50/50 raffle was also included in the fun.

Cops and Doughnuts provided the lunch/dinner catering for the golf outing attendants. Close to 20 sponsors like Fabiano Brothers Inc, Duggans Canoes, Country Flowers, SJB Imagery and Design, Central Restoration, Carrows Superarket, and Tags Automotive were also a big support part of the outing and 50/50 raffle.

Mid Michigan Community Action Agency helped with the raffle backing for the event. An awards ceremony and the raffle were held afterwards. Proceeds from the event were used to purchase training aids and maintenance items for the Sheriffs K-9 Unit.

A K-9 Unit is a specialized group of law enforcement officers who use service dogs to perform the responsibilities of a general police officer. The handler’s day with the canine does not end with his shift, they also take home and live with their K-9 partners. There are 4 K9 Officers through the Clare County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit, Baron, Aleida, Nelly and Chili. 3 of them are narcotics officers and 1 is a bomb searching officer.

“K-9 Baron”,(3 years old) belongs to Deputy Dale Aldrich, “K-9 Nelly”(2.5 years old) belongs to Corrections Officer, Brian Malley, “Nelly” is the newest of them, she’s been on the job so far 6 months “K-9 Chili” (2 years old) belongs to Deputy Larry Kahsin and “K-9 Aleida”( 3 years old) belongs to Deputy Tom Brown.

Mostly in any event, all the handlers and K9 officers spend many hours of ongoing training, normal maintenance, special maintenance, and specialized tasks like obedience, safety, crowd control, tracking as well as learning how to take care of their canine partner. That’s why these fundraisers are so important for the K-9 Unit.

Each bullet proof vest the K-9 wears runs anywhere from $1700.00 to $2400.00, depending on the vest and around $5,000.00 to $10,000.00 just to maintain the K-9’s wellbeing and training. The K-9 Officers usually start their specialized training around 12-14 months old.

This was the first year for the K-9 Unit Golf Outing at Snowsnake Ski and Golf. It took months to plan and this event just focused on to help benefit the Clare County Sheriff K-9 Unit.