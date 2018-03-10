Fundraiser planned to help close Clare rail trail gap

March 10, 2018

Participants at April 7 Gateway Affair will enjoy steak dinner, auctions and presentation while helping raise funds to complete rail trail through Clare.

Spring is coming. Time to climb on a bike (or walk part or all of the paved Pere Marquette Rail Trail that goes from Midland to Reed City. Except when one is IN Clare. Within the city limits, the trail disappears, and one has to ride or walk the edges of public roads—like busy Fifth Street (M-115) for 2.5 miles before getting back on the Rail Trail. That section in the city is called (and not affectionately) the “Clare Gap,” and its both unsafe and inconvenient to users. It’s also a gap that keeps tourism dollars out of the community since trail users will often only use sections on either side of the gap, never coming into the city itself.

The Friends of Clare County Parks & Recreation is working with city, county and state officials to close the gap and this year a portion of the money raised at their annual Gateway Affair fundraiser will go toward helping to close the gap, as well as toward the group’s grant program.

The Gateway Affair takes place Saturday, April 7 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Jay’s Sporting Goods. Tickets are $50 each and include a steak dinner, live and reverse auction (with $3,000 in prizes) and a presentation by local photographer Bob Guiliani.

The Gateway Affair is our premiere event of the year, according to Friends Chair Don Kolander. “It’s an evening of food and fun and the money we raise goes back into the county. The Clare Gap has long been a headache for trail users as well as for community leaders. We all want to provide connect the two trail sections and do it before someone gets hurt.”