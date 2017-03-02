Gateway Affair features Wildlife Recovery founder

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Saturday (March 4th) will be a big day for the Friends of Clare County Parks & Recreation.

That will be their annual Gateway Affair fundraiser, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Jay’s Sporting Goods.

Attendees will enjoy a steak dinner, a reverse raffle (no need to be present to win), a live auction and the famed wild bird rescuer Joe Rogers as speaker for the event. Joe will be presenting Live Birds of Prey.

Joe founded the Wildlife Recovery Association in 1975 and has been rescuing birds of prey ever since. The press release for the fundraiser said, ““For those of you who have not seen this program, well let’s just say, “Get ready to be blown away!”

On Rogers’s 200-acre farm in Shepherd, he helps injured birds recover and become ready for re-release into the wild. Birds that are so injured that they can never again survive in the wild have a home at his farm for the rest of their lives. These are the birds that Joe introduces to the public during his presentations.

His Wildlife Recovery has rehabilitated as many as 800 to 900 birds a year and Joe believes education is the key to limiting the number of injured birds that need to be saved.

Joe program promises to be both passionate and dynamic. He is an enthusiastic speaker and gives his audience the chance to, “Look an American eagle or great horned owl in the eye — a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience!”

There are only 200 available tickets for this unique fundraiser, and you can get one at Jay’s Sporting Goods just north of Clare at 8800 S. Clare Avenue, Clare (old U.S. 27) or by contacting Deb Sherrod at debsherrod@gmail.com.

The Friends of Clare County Parks & Recreation works closely with the Clare County Parks and Recreation Commission, as well as local groups and individuals, to improve parks throughout the county, increase recreational opportunities for our residents and visitors and increase awareness of Clare’s great natural resources. They use donor funding to provide small grants to those who are working to make Clare County a better place to live and visit.

Two of the recent projects funded by the Friends were a project developed by a Boy Scout in Harrison (working on his Eagle Scout project) to design and build a handicap accessible swing for kids, which will be placed in the Harrison City Park and a Farwell Village Park project to repair/replace swings.

A sample of their future projects include a grant for Big Brothers/Big Sisters to present a series of “get kids outdoors” activities; providing matching funds for projects to enhance the accessibility to Budd Lake at Wilson State Park; and signage for the Pere Marquette Rail Trail from Clare to Lake.

For more information about the Friends of Clare County Parks & Recreation, see their website at www.clarecountyrecreation.org/