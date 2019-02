Girl Scouts donate cookies to Fire Department

February 21, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Girl Scout Cadet Troop 50831 recently offered Girl Scout cookie buyers a chance to purchase an extra box for a special donation to the Clare Fire Department.

The campaign was a great success and this week the troop, led by Amy Allen and Elizabeth Taft, presented 62 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to Clare Fire Rescue, all collected from the community.