Girl Scouts honor Clare Police

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

To celebrate National Police Week May 14 to 20, on Thursday, May 11 beginning a new tradition, Girl Scouts, including Brownies and Juniors from Troop 50847 held a special ceremony to honor Clare City Police officers before the start of their meeting. This was the first time the Clare troop has honored Clare officers, Leader Lori Buzzelli said.

To prepare, the girls worked for a week before the event on Police Officer SWAPS (a “special Whatchamacallit Affectionately Pinned Somewhere”), thank you handprint certificates, treats and a large banner.

Each officer received their own SWAP and additional ones to hand out to others.



Buzzelli said, “Girls from Troop 50847 treated the Officers to chips sporting signs that said, ‘You’re all that and a bag of chips’ along with ‘Nacho average Officer’. They included EXTRA gum to let them know that they are EXTRA special. The girls in attendance additionally recited a Police Officer poem, where each one took turns reading their parts.

The girls chose this as their service project in order to complete their St. Kateri Tekakwitha ID Patch. Many patches that Girl Scouts do require a Service Project or a Take Action Project. This troop is busy every year with these types of projects.

“These are girls who have very big hearts,” Buzzelli added. “Over Christmas, they again adopted the Veterans at Oakbridge Inn, providing them with a Christmas dinner, blankets, towels, goodies, and cookies. They started Girl Scout Week by having their entire Clare Primary School participate in a non-perishable Veterans Food Drive. They will be ending this extensive project to give back to the community, which began with their cookie sales, when they purchase and deliver the bike rack to Oakbridge Inn for the veterans staying there.”

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726 designating May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week. The law was amended by the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, Public Law 103-322, signed by President Bill Clinton, directing that the flag of the United States be displayed at half-staff on all government buildings on May 15 each year. While the actual dates change from year to year, National Police Week is always the calendar week, beginning on Sunday, which includes May 15.