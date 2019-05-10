Giuliani wins Best of Show

May 10, 2019

Sue Brown, president of Michigan Photographic Society, presents Bob Guiliani a plaque for his image of Glacier Lagoon in Iceland. His photo was selected from entries by many of Michigan’s best photographers at a recent meeting in Frankenmuth. “Any time I can end up on top against these photographers gives me a good feeling of accomplishment”, Bob said.



Membership into Michigan Photographic Society is by invite only and is one of the oldest photographic organizations in the United States. Bob has served twice as president of the group.



He and Linda have been to Iceland twice, once leading a group traveling the country visiting many of the popular sites Iceland has to offer. They are working on another tour later this year. Anyone interested in more information can email Bob at info@guphoto.com or call Guys & Dolls Photography at 386-9361. They are also leading a tour to Isle Royale National Park this coming June and their may still be an opening for this trip.

