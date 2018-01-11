Given named Clare County MMI awardee

At MMI’s Annual meeting held on December 2nd several awards were presented.

The Achievement Award for the Michigan Works! PATH Program, and the McCollom-McFarlane Award, recognizes the accomplishments of individuals participating in MMI’s programs.

The Michigan Works! PATH Services award went to Gretchen Brown. Gretchen who is served out of the Gratiot County Michigan Works Office began the program in February of 2017. With support of the PATH program Gretchen was able to complete a Medical Assistant program and secured employment with Covenant Health Care in Saginaw.

The McCollom-McFarlane award, named after two of MMI’s past Board members, was first awarded in 1993. The awardees for 2017 were:

Clare County-Corey Given.

Corey came to MMI in 2012. With a support network in place Corey has increased his independence by moving into his own home and is currently working with MMI and Michigan Rehabilitation Services (MRS) seeking employment in the community.

Southern Operations – Paul Thornton.

Paul began working with MMI in 2015. Paul has made significant advancements towards achieving his personal goals over the past year. He has developed a strong work ethic and has learned how to keep his home clean and safe.

Isabella County/Overall- Donna VanOrden.

Donna started with MMI in 1985. She has worked in a variety of different places over the past 32 years. Donna has her own business of making greeting cards, personalized tags, calendars, and soaps. She also works one of MMI’s Janitorial crew. Donna’s job coach says she is a hard worker who is always helping others.