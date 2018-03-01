Gladwin couple arrested for drugs

March 1, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

An investigation that began February 14th led to the arrest and arraignment of a Gladwin man and woman for possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug investigation at a residence in Sage Township on the 14th. During the investigation, officers recovered meth an drug paraphernalia that were linked to Vicki Witmer, 49 and Joseph McGuire, 52, both of Gladwin.

Witmer was arraigned in 80th District Court-Gladwin on February 22 for possession of methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety/ten percent.

McGuire was arraigned the following day, on the 22nd in 80th District Court-Gladwin for possession of meth. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety/ten percent.