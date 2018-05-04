Gladwin quilter wins national title

May 4, 2018

Jan Berg-Rezmer of Gladwin had the surprise of a quilter’s lifetime when the American Quilt Society awarded her pictorial quilt, titled “The End of a Season”, First Place in the Wall Quilt – Pictorial division during the 34th Annual Spring Quilt Week in Paducah, KY.

Quilts were entered in this prestigious international contest from forty-five U.S. states and thirteen other countries. Jan’s quilt

was juried into the show along with over four-hundred others for display and she competed with 22 other pictorial wall quilts for her $1,000 award.

When asked what her inspiration was for “ The End of a Season”, Jan said, “Autumn in Michigan is one of (my) favorite seasons…and I wanted to portray the beauty of fall with the oranges…the sky looks gloomy and winter is just around the corner.”

The challenge in creating this particular quilt was the boats. Originally they were just painted with fabric paint, but when Jan started the quilting process she was unhappy with the large holes left by her needle. Thread painting the boats solved the problem.

As a member of Sugar Springs Quilters and Sugar Springs Artists this talented woman will be honored by having her quilt on display in the lobby of the Sugar Springs Activities Building during the month of May. Jan is also a past president of the Gladwin Area Artist Guild and she has been heavily involved with encouraging young artists at both county high schools as a member of the Gladwin Youth Arts Alliance.

Jan says, “I am just so honored to have my quilt chosen for this award…I have been retired for nine years…and am now living my dream of creating art. It feels good to be recognized.”