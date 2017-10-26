Gladwin rapper tops Billboard chart

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Nathan John Feuerstein, 26, also known in the music world as NF, has topped the “Billboard” chart with his third studio album, Perception, which was released

through NF Real Music/Capitol/Caroline on October 6.

That means it has made it has made the number 1 slot of the top 200, the equivalent of nearly 55,000 sales in the U.S. with close to 38,000 copies sold and more than 21 million streams, Billboard said. The album made its debut in the number one slot. His last album in 2016, Therapy Session, peaked at number 12.

TobyMac and Lecrae, Christian rappers, have topped the Billboard 200 in the past.

Although NF is a Christian, he doesn’t consider himself a Christian rapper.

According to Wikipedia, Feuerstein (NF) is a 2009 graduate of Gladwin High School and was on the basketball team. He was raise by his father after his parents divorced. His mother overdosed and he dedicated the song, “How Could You Leave Us” to her.

His Artist Biography, written by Steve Leggett said his, “raw emotions and honest lyrics helped him storm the upper reaches of the charts with his third album Perception. Feuerstein endured a hardship-filled childhood in which his parents divorced, his mother’s boyfriend physically abused him, and his mother eventually killed herself. Music was his escape, and he began recording songs on a karaoke machine with instrumentals on one microphone and his raps in the other.”

He started his career by going to the “Fine Arts Festival” with Connection Church in Canton, Michigan.

He started making music in 2010 and released his debut album, Moments under the name Nathan Feuerstein and released a single, Beautiful Addiction, in November 2013. His second studio album, Therapy Session, released in April 2016, won the Dove Award for Best Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year.

His singles, “I Just Wanna Know” and “Real,” were also release in April of 2016. Another non-album single, “Warm Up,” was released in September 2016.

His style has been compared to that of rappers such as Logic, Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly according to Wikipedia.