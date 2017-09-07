Gladwin teen crashes into CCSD deputy’s patrol car

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

No one was injured in a two vehicle crash in Harrison Tuesday afternoon, Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said Wednesday morning. “It was just an unfortunate accident,” he said. “We are so glad no one was injured.”

According to Michigan State Police Trooper Miguel Mendez, the crash involved Clare County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Bradley Feger, who was northbound on First Street and responding to a call, when Megan Hadley, 17 of Gladwin, who was eastbound at the stop sign on Beech, attempted to cross the intersection and collided with the police car. Mendez said Bradley saw the lights and heard the siren, but believed she had time to cross the intersection.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. in front of the Harrison Lumber Do-It-Center.

Michigan State Police handled the accident.