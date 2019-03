Glove dryers placed in classrooms

February 28, 2019

The Green Glove Dryer was created by Karen Smoot from Portage, Michigan.

The dryers fit over registers in home and schools to dry hats, mittens, and other winter wear without using additional energy.

Smoot partnered with Consumers Energy to provide Green Glove Dryers to all Michigan K-5 classrooms.

The Clare Gladwin RESD made arrangements on behalf of Farwell Elementary to put Green Glove Dryers in all of our classrooms.