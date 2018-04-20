Goal reached, Depot renovations near completion with $25K grant

April 20, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A $25,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation gave the Clare Depot Committee more than enough funds to reach their $50,000 goal and complete the renovation of the historic Clare Railroad Depot enabling its first tenants, the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clare County Arts Council (CCAC) to take up residence in the building.

The grant check was presented to Depot Steering Committee members on April 13th.

With the recent donation, work is underway now to complete the final renovations needed and the Chamber and CCAC are expected to move in soon.

With Phase I nearly complete, another milestone is the end of the Clare Railroad Depot Steering Committee of 55 members and the formation, recently approved by the Clare City Commission, of a new smaller governing board to oversee the remainder of the 15-year project.

Steering Committee Chair Jan Winter said, “The disbanding of the depot committee brings mixed emotions. The first is pride in what has been accomplished. We have worked very hard with the help of the community and an awesome city staff.”

She continued, “We are so fortunate to have such a helpful, hardworking group of people be there whenever you need them. We have been meeting at least once a month for over 9 years. I will miss the people that have given so much to this project. Thanks to everyone who made this possible, it is a beautiful historical landmark.”

As well as the chair for the steering committee, Jan is also a Clare City Planning Commission member and was one of the many committee members who attended the Consumers grant presentation last Friday. Other active members include Bob Meister and Mary Casebere of Design Builders, Sandy Doherty of the CCAC, Clare Chamber President Linda Guiliani, Jonathan Myers of the Michigan Department of Transportation, Tammy Miller of Chemical Bank, Carol Santini of Mid Michigan Community College, Jane Sartor-Key of the CCAC, Kelly Nichols of the Clare Chamber of Commerce, Jill Sutton of Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Vicky Gunden of the CCAC, Chad Hathcock of MMCAA, Clare City Manager Ken Hibl, Tom House of Northland Electric, Mary Johnson of the Clare County Historical Society, Railroad Aficionado Joel Laverty, Clare City Clerk Diane Lyon, and community members A.J. Doherty, Bill Droomer, Carol Crawford, Chris Laverty, Sharon Mair, and Ron Snyder.

The next few weeks will be exciting ones at the historic Clare Depot as the renovations of the building are completed and the Clare Chamber of Commerce and Clare County Arts Council are finally able to move into the building. City Manager Ken Hibl said the building should be finished and occupied within two months.

The Chamber of Commerce will be housed on the main floor of the building. Wainscoting is in, shelves from the original depot have been renovated, refinished and installed, and new flooring will be installed next. There are several other small projects to finish before the new tenants can move in.

The lower level where the CCAC will make their new home is already completed. They have been waiting for approval from the building inspector to move in.

The grant funds from Consumers Energy Foundation will complete the building and be a start for the next phase of the project, which will include developing the trail head with rest rooms and parking area and landscaping of the site.

A second caboose has been donated and will be placed on the site on the east side of the depot.

The estimated cost for the completion of the depot site is $300,000 with most of that funding coming from a grant that has been applied for from the Transportation Alternative Program of MDOT (a Federal non-motorized program).

The community, Clare Depot Preservation (CDP) and Clare Depot Committee has been working toward developing the more than 120 year old Clare Railroad Depot building into a community center, railroad museum and headquarters for the Clare County Arts Council for about 15 years.

The property where the building is now located on Fourth Street was donated by MidMichigan Community Action Agency, the Fiduciary Agent for Fund Raising. After the site was readied and a lower level put in, the building was moved just over one block south to the present site in 2014.

Once finished the renovated depot will also house the Clare County Visitors’ Bureau, as well as a museum of historic railroad memorabilia and artifacts, photographs and artwork.

The depot is already a stop-over and embarkation/disembarkation site for railroad excursion passengers, a return to its original historic use. The depot was purchased in 2006 and moved to its present location on Fourth Street in 2014.

In 2016 a caboose was donated to add to the property with the second to be placed soon.

The Clare depot was built by the Pere Marquette and Ann Arbor Railroads in 1887. Passenger service on the Ann Arbor ended in 1950. The Pere Marquette line, by then part of the C & O, offered service for a few years longer, but the line was abandoned in the 1990s. The former Ann Arbor tracks are now used by the Tuscola & Saginaw Bay Railroad.