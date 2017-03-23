Going Green at the Irish Festival

Photos by Steve Landon and Pat Maurer

It may have been a chilly weekend, but that didn’t stop the fun as Clare party goers put on their “Irish” for the 41st annual Irish Festival last weekend.

It was running, and riding, waving and dressing up all over town.

Euchre Tournament:

There were 16 players for the first year of the event. $100 was raised for the Clare Parks & Rec Recreation Complex. Pete Eberhart was the overall winner and keeper of the Travelling Trophy for the year.

2017 Clare Irish Parade Winners

Judge Cheryl Yesney

1) Best Irish Theme

Crawford Family

2) Most Outstanding Vehicle

Pioneer Power Club

3) Most Creative

Clare Family Fitness

4) Best Family/Church/Club

Our Lady of Hope

5) Best Youth Oriented

Clare County Girl Scouts Troop #578

6) Best Business Entry

Boucher & Son’s Excavating

7) Best Band Entry

Scottsville Clown Band

8) Judge’s Choice

Gift of life

9) Penny’s Choice

Tommie Bauer Excavating

Pub Crawl Drawing:

Jay Williams

Irish Stew Cook-off:

1st Place – Jeanne Trainor

2nd Place: Greg Gray 3rd Place: Mary Roe

People’s Choice Award:

1st Place – Tim Jelenek, 2nd Place – Greg Gray

3rd Place – Charlie Fachting.

Cash Raffle Winners:

Grand Prize:Scott Moore

Winning ticket sold at Four Leaf Brewing.

1st: Brian Simmons

2nd: Joseph Smith

3rd: Matt Burton

Thank you to Shari Buccilli, Neali Staley & Judy Brankel for Co-chairing this project!

Bed Race Results:

Best Decorated:

Members First Credit Union

Funniest:

Eat Clare County.com

Slow Time, but they made it!:

MidMichigan Health

Fastest Time:

Jim’s Body Shop

Business Window Decorating:

1st: Clare Hardware

2nd: Stitches for Britches

3rd: Ruckle’s Pier

Poster Contest:

1st grade- Ryann Hales

2nd grade- Pamela Allen

3rd grade- Grace McGuire

4th grade- Jayden Arthur

Irish Recipe Contest:

Irish Fest Recipe top winners included:

Jen Peters with a first for her Irish Potato Chowder and a 2nd for Irish Meat Loaf; Rick Greiwahn – first for Irish Stew and third for Beer Cheddar Soup, Tammy David for her Lamb Stew, Debra Doward for her Irish Parfait, Rose Nedry for Guiness Cupcakes, Elizabeth Letherer for her mint brownies, Ian Letherer for his mint cream cookies, Third Grade Girl Scout Troop 50244 for their Rainbow Sliders.