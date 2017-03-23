Going Green at the Irish Festival

Photos by Steve Landon and Pat Maurer
It may have been a chilly weekend, but that didn’t stop the fun as Clare party goers put on their “Irish” for the 41st annual Irish Festival last weekend.
It was running, and riding, waving and dressing up all over town.
Euchre Tournament:
There were 16 players for the first year of the event. $100 was raised for the Clare Parks & Rec Recreation Complex. Pete Eberhart was the overall winner and keeper of the Travelling Trophy for the year.
2017 Clare Irish Parade Winners
Judge Cheryl Yesney
1) Best Irish Theme
Crawford Family
2) Most Outstanding Vehicle
Pioneer Power Club
3) Most Creative
Clare Family Fitness
4) Best Family/Church/Club
Our Lady of Hope
5) Best Youth Oriented
Clare County Girl Scouts Troop #578
6) Best Business Entry
Boucher & Son’s Excavating
7) Best Band Entry
Scottsville Clown Band
8) Judge’s Choice
Gift of life
9) Penny’s Choice
Tommie Bauer Excavating
Pub Crawl Drawing:
Jay Williams
Irish Stew Cook-off:
1st Place – Jeanne Trainor
2nd Place: Greg Gray 3rd Place: Mary Roe
People’s Choice Award:
1st Place – Tim Jelenek, 2nd Place – Greg Gray
3rd Place – Charlie Fachting.
Cash Raffle Winners:
Grand Prize:Scott Moore
Winning ticket sold at Four Leaf Brewing.
1st: Brian Simmons
2nd: Joseph Smith
3rd: Matt Burton
Thank you to Shari Buccilli, Neali Staley & Judy Brankel for Co-chairing this project!
Bed Race Results:
Best Decorated:
Members First Credit Union
Funniest:
Eat Clare County.com
Slow Time, but they made it!:
MidMichigan Health
Fastest Time:
Jim’s Body Shop
Business Window Decorating:
1st: Clare Hardware
2nd: Stitches for Britches
3rd: Ruckle’s Pier
Poster Contest:
1st grade- Ryann Hales
2nd grade- Pamela Allen
3rd grade- Grace McGuire
4th grade- Jayden Arthur
Irish Recipe Contest:
Irish Fest Recipe top winners included:
Jen Peters with a first for her Irish Potato Chowder and a 2nd for Irish Meat Loaf; Rick Greiwahn – first for Irish Stew and third for Beer Cheddar Soup, Tammy David for her Lamb Stew, Debra Doward for her Irish Parfait, Rose Nedry for Guiness Cupcakes, Elizabeth Letherer for her mint brownies, Ian Letherer for his mint cream cookies, Third Grade Girl Scout Troop 50244 for their Rainbow Sliders.
Recent Comments