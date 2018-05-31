Governor visits Harrison to congratulate city

May 31, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Governor Rick Snyder was in Harrison last Thursday afternoon to congratulate and present an award to Harrison as the fifth community to graduate from Michigan’s Rising Tide Program.

Last week’s article in the Review said Harrison was one of ten communities who “will participate” in the program. It should have said Harrison was one of ten communities who “have participated” in the program.

Harrison became a Rising Tide program community in 2015.

“Strong communities are formed through strong collaboration,” Snyder said Thursday at Harrison’s graduation celebration. He said the “state’s program guides communities on a path to continued economic success.”

An article on Governor Snyder’s website said, “Harrison is one of ten communities selected in the inaugural class of the program that kicked off in September of 2015. Through the program, Harrison received technical assistance with creating a long-term master plan, updating its zoning ordinance, establishing a parks and recreation plan and refreshing its community brand.”

The article said, “Led by the Michigan Department of Talent and Economic Development, Project Rising Tide taps expertise from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and the Talent Investment Agency.”

It continued, “Since becoming a Project Rising Tide community, Harrison has seen three new development begin, including a new senior living facility and a community gathering space dubbed Town Square. The community has also attracted seven new businesses and is in the middle of three building renovations and expansions.”

“Harrison has long been a summer destination for Michiganders and tourists,” Talent and Economic Development Director Roger Curtis said. “But the

community is much more than that. And now its leaders have the tools and resources needed to deliver on a brighter economic future.”

Dan Durga, owner of State Farm in Harrison posted on Facebook, “We are so proud and thankful to be in Harrison, where today (Thursday) the governor came to recognize the Rising Tide Graduation. We are a community on the Rise.” He said he was honored to have their agency mentioned along with the other good things happening in Harrison.

Harrison Mayor Stacy Stocking, describing Rising Tide, said, “A rising tide raises all ships.” Durga’s post said that the Mayor “stressed the importance of working with our surrounding communities, helping each other thrive.”

Harrison City Manager Tracy (Beadle) Connelly listed of the City’s many improvements completed and future growth, saying in her Facebook post, “The City of Harrison has been working hard to become certified as a Redevelopment Ready Community. Governor Rick Snyder joined us Thursday for a graduation ceremony to celebrate this accomplishment. Thank you to the many people and agencies who helped us along the way!”

Harrison joins Charlotte, River rouge, Grayling and Paw Paw as graduates of the program. They will all now transition to a mentorship role for future program participants, providing guidance to other Project Rising Tide communities in the region, the governor’s website said.

Stocking said, “The new developments and businesses locating in the town paint a clear message for all: ‘We’re open for business.’ Project Rising Tide has done a lot for our community, and we’re excited to see what it will do for future program participants in our region and state.”