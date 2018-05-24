Governor welcomes Harrison to Rising Tides program

May 24, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Governor Rick Snyder was scheduled to meet with Harrison City officials Thursday afternoon to celebrate the community’s graduation from his Rising Tide Program, News 9&10 reported late Wednesday.

The Governors website reported that ten communities will participate in the program to work with local leaders developing new strategies for economic prosperity, creating more and better jobs.

The ten communities’ selection was based on economic factors including unemployment rates, poverty levels and labor participation rates. One community in each of the state’s ten prosperity

regions was selected.

Harrison, Region 5, was the sixth “Region” to be chosen for the program. Others included: Region 1- Newberry; Region 2 – Central Lake; Region 3 – Grayling; Region 4 – Evart; Region 6 – Sandusky; Region 7 – Charlotte; Region 8 – Paw Paw; Region 9 – Hillsdale; and Region 10 – River Rouge.

“We can collaborate with communities to help develop the tools to advance a strong economic vision and create new career opportunities for residents,” Snyder said. “This program will help economically challenged communities be better positioned for redevelopment opportunities. “

The site said, teams from the Michigan Department of Talent and Economic Development Talent Investment Agency and Michigan State Housing Development Authority will work with each community to provide the tools they need to design and build a solid planning, zoning and economic development foundation to attract new businesses and help existing employers to grow.