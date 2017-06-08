Grandfather threatens to sue over Amante vigil

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Despite the threats of a lawsuit from an estranged step-grandfather, a Celebration of Life for Amante Young will take place in Clare today (Friday) for his family, classmates, teammates and friends. The celebration will begin in Shamrock Park at 1 p.m.

Amante, a Clare sophomore, died at 3:30 a.m. Monday June 5 at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor from the injuries he received in a Memorial Day early morning accident near Coleman. The vehicle that he was a rear-seat passenger in, veered off the road, hit a driveway embankment and rolled on Coleman Road near Shearer Road in Midland County. Two other teenagers, the driver and a front-seat passenger were not seriously injured.

After the accident, Amante was in critical condition and reportedly had one surgery for spinal injuries. His mother, Tamika Thomas of Indianapolis; temporary Gladwin guardians Aaron and Anita Schaaf and sons; and his Clare wrestling Coach Tim Packard and wife Cassie were all there at the hospital and visiting with Amante in turns until Amante’s step-grandfather arrived on Monday evening. When they were first there Amante’s mother Tamika had again signed over guardianship and power of attorney to the Schaafs for Amante’s care.

After that, the Schaaf’s guardianship was revoked and other than for a few brief visits, the Schaaf family and Packards were excluded from visiting the 16 year-old.

Amante, who moved from his home in Indiana after his freshman year of high school to live with fellow wrestler Kyle Schaaf and family, became the first

wrestling state champion in Clare history, claiming the Division 3 125-pound state championship in early March at The Palace of Auburn Hills. He was a 4th place winner last winter at Regionals.

Schaaf said he met Amante while the youngster was struggling to raise the money so he could participate in summer wrestling programs. He and son Kyle got to know Amante, who confessed that he had an unhappy home life and had to struggle just to find the money to compete.

While they were at an event in New Jersey, he said his son Kyle said, “Dad, we have to help him.”

Aaron said, “I paid for the wrestling meets he didn’t have the money for and offered him a place to stay with us.

He also offered him a home with the Schaaf family. He said Amante called his mother and she “gave us custody after that brief phone call.”

“He came home with us,” Schaaf said. “We insisted he visit his mother on holidays and other times. Every six months his mother renewed the custody and power of attorney that she had given us. He came to us in August of 2015 and started his sophomore year here in Clare.”

He said, “We never asked for any help from his mother and took care of all of his needs and made sure he could pursue his wrestling career. He already had a full-ride scholarship at Muskegon Community College. He was another son to us and a wonderful person that everyone liked.”

He added, “In all that time we never saw or heard from his step-grandfather. We didn’t even know about him until he showed up at the hospital after the accident.”

Aaron Schaaf, grief-stricken by the loss of the boy he considered one of his sons, said, “I don’t care. He can sue me. He can’t tell me we can’t celebrate Amante’s life. He wouldn’t even let me see him [Amante] when he was passing away. I just want to honor my son. That is what he was to me for the past two and a half years of his life. I was the only father he knew and he was part of our family.”

When Amante’s step-grandfather and his mother’s step-father, Wayne Harvey Faunteroy II, 55, and wife Jerene arrived from Flintstone, Georgia, Schaaf said Faunteroy (a Bishop and the incorporator of Kingdom and Dominion Ministries, International) demanded the money raised in the GoFundMe account for the Clare families expenses and demanded that the Schaaf sign over custody of Amante. “He said he would be stopping any further surgeries and moving Amante back to Indiana.” He said hospital staff removed Faunteroy that day.

“By Wednesday Faunteroy arrived with paperwork relinquishing our power of attorney and guardianship of Amante.” Schaaf said. “He banned me, Coach Packard and Cassie. We met again Friday to try and resolve the issue. After three hours the ban was lifted and then put back on. He stipulated that we had to be escorted out of the hospital by family.”

Schaaf continued, “The following Monday evening we were asked to meet with the family at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The time was changed to noon and when we arrived we talked to Tamika (Amante’s mother) and his step-grandmother who assured us that Amante was having a procedure. When the Bishop arrived at 3:30 p.m. he informed us that Amante had died at 3:30 a.m. Monday. I was very angry, we never even got to say goodbye.”

He said Amante’s step-grandfather once again demanded that any GoFundMe money and other contributions be turned over to him.

“That money was raised for the Clare families’ expenses while they were at the hospital in Ann Arbor,” Schaaf said. “We offered to pay expenses for Amante’s mother as well, but she refused and asked for money instead.”

Schaaf said Amante’s hospital and funeral expenses would be covered by Michigan’s No Fault Insurance program, but despite that, his step-grandmother posted on Facebook that the Schaaf family had refused to give them money for the funeral. She posted, “The money raised is more than enough to pay for his funeral and still help his family. The person in Clare who has the money (Schaaf is the administrator) won’t even pay the funeral home. Not one dime has been given to his mother…or the family.” She added, “Sadly we are starting over to raise $15,000 for the funeral, venue, food and family needs.”

Schaaf said Wednesday that he had seen the post, and said, “They know that Funeral expenses will be paid by the Michigan No Fault Insurance program. It sounds like they are just after money. I don’t care about money, I just want to honor my son.”

Schaaf responded to the post with the following, “The funeral will be paid for one way or another. We have offered more than once to help Tamika Thomas. You can forward any unpaid portion of the funeral to me and I will take care of it.”

Wednesday evening Schaaf said he got a call from the Funeral Home asking for payment of the total funeral expenses.

Clare Superintendent Jim Walter said he had also been contacted last week by Faunteroy who first wanted to come and organize any memorial in Clare and speak at it, and then said the family did not want any service here before the funeral, which is scheduled on Saturday in Indiana. “We don’t want to cause further problems for the families here and our students,” Walter said.

Faunteroy has a checkered past. According to court records he had had numerous misdemeanors and traffic violations in California, Arizona, Virginia and the District of Columbia. In addition he has faced felony charges at least five times since 1986 when he faced two separate felony charges, both dismissed.

In 1990 a felony charge against him was dismissed in court.

In 1993 Faunteroy pled guilty in Augusta (Virginia) Circuit Court to the April rape of his young traveling companion and was sentenced to ten years. Through the plea bargain, the sentence was suspended down to the six months he had served in jail and ten years of probation. An additional charge of abduction in that case was dismissed as part of the agreement.

In 2005 he was convicted of Mortgage Fraud, a felony, and Identity Fraud a misdemeanor. He was fined $5,000 and the Identity Fraud charge dismissed.

Meanwhile the controversy continues over funds donated for expenses and the potential scholarship funds in Clare.

Schaaf said that any funds not used for expenses will be set up through the Clare Community Foundation for athletic scholarships in Amante’s name. “He would have liked that,” Schaaf said. “He is in a better place. My son was a championship wrestler and possibly the best in the country. Now he’s with the best coach and the best team he could ever have.

Aaron and Anita Schaaf have four other sons, Adam, 23, Matthew, 21, Hunter, 18, and Kyle, 16.

Amante would have been 17 on July 13.

His Celebration of Life in the Shamrock Park Pavilion will include a small service, pictures and a video of his State Championship match. There will be an open mike and a performance by Mallory McDowell of Clare.

A balloon release and dinner will follow the celebration.