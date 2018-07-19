Grant approves millage to renew fire protection

July 19, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

In a brief meeting July 10th, the Grant Township Board voted to approve a resolution for the renewal of their fire protection millage.

The renewal, originally for 1.1 mills, but reduced by rollbacks, will be on the ballot for four more years at 1.1 mills through 2022. The millage will raise an estimated $108,000 in 2019 to pay for fire protection through the Clare Fire Department.

In another matter, Supervisor Dan Dysinger provided a preliminary estimate of the costs for Alternative 5 of the Little Tobacco Intercounty Drain improvements.

The preliminary estimate, which totals $7.05 million, includes 11 bridges or box crossings and open channel (cleanup and dredging) of the waterway from Isabella County through Clare and ending in Grant Township where the drain empties into the South Branch of the Tobacco River.

Dysinger reported that it will cost an estimated $332,645 to replace the box culvert over Eberhart Avenue in Grant Township plus the drain work in four sections of Grant Township.

The drain work total is estimated at $1,064,730, (an amount included in the total cost) which will be divided up between Isabella County, Clare County, the City of Clare and Grant Township.

The meeting also included a memo from the Clare County Road Commission outlining complete roadwork on Kapplinger Avenue from Harrison Avenue to Ohio Street (HMA overlay); paving in the Section 19 subdivisions off Kapplinger (HMA overlay); chip seal on Grant Road from Old US 10/M115 to County Line Road; crack seal on Rock Road between Grant Avenue and Bass Lake Avenue; and gravel work and ditching on County Line Road between Grant Road and Harrison Avenue (a cooperative effort between Grant Township, Vernon Township and the Isabella County Road Commission.

The CCRC has also chip sealed/overlaid Old US 27 and portions of Surrey Road at the intersection of Old 27, completed ditching and re-graveling one mile of Dover Road between Grant and Harrison.

Still to be completed roadwork included ¾ mile of Washington Road between Old US10/M115 and Harrison Avenue and White Birch Drive and Deep Woods Drive on the west side of 5 Lakes (HMA overlays).

Dysinger wrote “…this will help to make paved roadways pothole free after this summer’s construction period.”

Other business at the meeting included:

*Updating the payroll and time sheet policy for employees of the township through use of a detailed form listing hours worked monthly.

*A presentation by Marlena Terry on the Central Dispatch 911 millage renewal that will be on the November ballot.

*Discussion on the confusion at 5 Lakes over the road name of Peninsular Drive, which was incorrectly signed as Peninsula some time ago.

*Information from Dysinger that long-time Board of Review and Election Board member Ray Brusson had died.

*Approval of bills paid totaling $70,639.28.