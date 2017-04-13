Grant board nixes setback ordinance

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Citing discussion over the lack of property setbacks in Grant Township, Supervisor Dan Dysinger presented a draft setback ordinance for review by the board Tuesday evening that he based on similar ordinances in other townships. “These have the minimum setbacks of any other township,” he said.

“Our Building Code does not contain setbacks,” he explained. This has created some problems for us.”

He said one example was a road where snow removal trucks and emergency vehicles cannot get through on a subdivision road because buildings have been built right next to and sometimes on the road right of way. He said, residents parked their vehicles on the right of way. He also said a fire in Clare would have burned down his mother’s home if it wasn’t for the twenty foot space (ten foot side property setbacks for each one) between her home and the one that was on fire.

He said several times that he had no issue with having, or not having setbacks, but that there was nothing the township could do now about it if a property owner chose to build on the edge of the road right of way. “Without setbacks, they could fill their whole lot with buildings,” he said.

One Grant Township resident Chuck Tipton objected to any restrictions at all. “This doesn’t allow me to use 25 percent of my property,” he said. “Not having restrictions is one of the things that is good about our township. No one can tell me what to do, or build on my own property.”

Another resident Bruce Tiedeman asked when the issue had come up before. “I don’t remember any discussion about it,” he said. Dysinger said it had been talked about, in the township meetings, several times.

Rod Williams, recently contracted to enforce the no-truck, no steel wheel ordinance, said, “I was told about a fence, built on the property line, that prevented a neighbor from even opening her screen door,” he said. Another example was a man who could only access his roof for repairs from one side since on the other side the eave overhung the neighbor’s property line.

Merle Harmon, another resident, said he didn’t object to a setback ordinance and could see why one would be needed, but said, “I think this is too restrictive.”

For residences, the draft said any building or structure would have to be 30 feet from the road right of way and businesses would have to be 50 feet away. “Without 30 feet,” Dysinger said Wednesday, “you can’t even park two full size vehicles end-to-end without being on the right of way.”

On the side of the property for residents, buildings would have to be ten feet from the property line and at the back of the property buildings would have to be 20 feet from the property line. Business side setbacks were listed at 15 feet and rear setbacks 20 feet.

After a lengthy discussion on whether to table the draft for further study or not, a motion not to have any setback ordinance at all passed with Dysinger voting no.

Another matter Dysinger brought up for discussion was a request to join 14 other municipalities in legal action against the State for unfunded mandates imposed by them. “They (Taxpayers for Michigan Constitutional Government) are trying to enlist our help and have asked for $1,500 to help with legal fees.” He said According to State Constitution Article 9, it is illegal to require local municipalities to pay for State mandates. “This costs us a lot of money,” he said. “I believe this would be a good way for all local governments to pool their resources and fight the State Legislature to stop unfunded mandates.”

The matter was tabled for more information about the group.

County Commissioners Leonard Strouse and Jack Kleinhardt were at the meeting to give reports about county business. Strouse outlined programs that have cost the county tax dollars and spoke about PA 161 slated to cost 12 million but that could cost twice that.

Senate Bill 45 would expand Public Act 161 – the veteran’s tax exemption to include agricultural land that could cost local government an additional more than $7 million dollars, Dysinger said.

Kleinhardt reported that the courts need a plan to fund a new proposal to fund a requirement that each defendant in a court case would have to have their own attorney representing them.

He added that the President’s proposed budget cuts could have a big impact on the State, citing the $300,000 taken from the program to protect the Great Lakes.

In other matters Tuesday included:

*An annual meeting with interested township residents to go over the budget passed March 28 and salary resolutions approved for the board members and other business. The new 2017-18 proposed budget has $988,100 in revenues and the same amount in expenditures, about 125,000 more than the current year budget (actual). The General fund balance on March 31 was listed at $361,374.36.

*The board approved an Electricity Service Franchise Resolution for Tri-County Electric because of a name change on the southwest side of the township.

*Bills totaling $52,324.37 were approved.