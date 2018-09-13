Grant Township sign corrected

September 13, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

After many years with an incorrect date, the sign at the Grant Township Hall now is correct.

Supervisor Dan Dysinger Jon Ringelberg of the Clare Historical Society had researched the date when the township was established and found that 1896, which was on the sign was incorrect. “He took care of changing the sign to the correct date of 1870 when the township was actually established. I have to commend him for changing the sign to the correct date,” he told the board at their meeting Tuesday evening.

Other discussion at the meeting included the poor condition of some gravel roads near bridges and intersections. Trustee Dick Zinser said the Cornwall Avenue Bridge was in poor shape near the approaches where the gravel ends and the bridge surface is paved.

Township resident Bruce Tiedeman noted that Eberhart Avenue at the intersection of Colonville was extremely rutted and that drivers coming to the intersection have to use the wrong lane to avoid potholes when leaving the gravel road to get onto the pavement.

Dysinger said he would notify the Clare County Road Commission about the problem.

Dysinger also commended new County Clerk Tammy Teal for her extensive work on a FOYA (Freedom of Information Act) request from United Impact Group, who had requested copies of all of the ballots from the November 8, 2016 general election. The cost estimate of the information requested is $1,444.66, he reported. He said the same request has been made to municipalities all over the State.

The township is in the process of updating their FOYA policy. Dysinger said he can only recall three other FOYA requests over the past 14 years. He said the process to update the policy is very complicated.

County Commissioner Leonard Strouse made an appeal during his report to the board that some township residents and/or board members try to attend the county meetings. “Things are coming up,” he said, “including possible millage requests next year.” He continued, “I believe we need to live with what we have, but it would be helpful to have audience members there to give their opinions – the board takes that seriously.” He said he didn’t know for sure, but a millage for the Sheriff’s Office and/or the MSU Extension office are possibilities.

Other business at the meeting Tuesday included:

*approval of sealcoating for the hall parking lot by low bidder Ideal Sealcoating at a cost of $1,650;

*approval to advertise for bids to sell the old township floor cleaner, which has been replaced;

*a reminder from Dysinger that he will be bringing a new contract for snowplowing to the next regular meeting;

*and the approval of bills for the month totaling $46,634.69.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for October 9th.