Grant Twp. looking at setback ordinance

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A preliminary draft of a property setback ordinance was reviewed at the Grant Township meeting Tuesday evening.

Because the township has no zoning, the regulations would have to take the form of an ordinance, and relate to many recent complaints to the board and supervisor about building that are too close to road right-of-ways and property lines.

At a recent meeting a resident complained that she couldn’t access her roof with a ladder because she would have to place the ladder on a neighbor’s property to reach her own roof.

Others have complained about business parking that is also in the road right-of-way, causing a hazard to drivers.

“Right now we have no rules to stop someone from building right on their property line,” Supervisor Dan Dysinger said. Audience member Bruce Tiedeman agreed, “We need some regulations.”

Dysinger said the introduction to the draft explains the need: “An ordinance to protect the public health, safety and general welfare by establishing regulations relevant to building site and setback requirements in the Township of Grant…”

Explaining setbacks, the added definition read, “A setback is minimum distance from a property line or roadway that a building can be built.” The definition page continued, “It must be emphasized that Grant Township does not regulate land use, mixed uses ie; residential and business uses together can occur at any place within the Township.”

Dysinger asked for board and audience feedback on the draft ordinance he had developed. The setback dimensions were left blank, although he had some suggestions.

For a front yard, the ordinance draft reads, “The minimum setback for residences from all public and private road right-of-ways shall be [Dysinger’s suggestion – 20 feet] to the nearest point of the foundation of all principal structures, temporary or permanent located upon a lot or parcel.”

The minimum setback for structures for side yards was recommended by Dysinger to be ten feet, “to allow access to the rear of the property and room to access buildings with ladders and other equipment.”

He recommended 20 feet of setback for the rear yard, although the board and audience consensus was to make that 10 feet also, although one audience member suggested five feet for sides and rear setbacks to allow better use of his one-acre parcel.

A Hayes Township schedule of regulations gives minimum front setback for residential of 30 feet, 15 feet for each side, and 40 feet in the rear.

Surrey Township regulations set minimums of 25 feet in front, ten feet on each side and 25 feet in back.

Both board members and audience members at the Grant meeting also said they thought commercial property should have the same setbacks as residential units.

The ordinance would be secondary to platted subdivision restrictions.

Dysinger said he would revise the first draft of the ordinance and bring a second draft to the next meeting for more input.

Other business at the township meeting included:

*Dysinger’s update that Isabella County is interested in gravel improvements for three miles of Clarabella Road and cost sharing with Grant Township next year.

*A change in the Truck Route ordinance on Grant Road between Beaverton Road and Dover, making that section unrestricted.

*Information that the township share of the Jordon Drain Improvements would be approximately $2,500.

*Information that the Inflation Multiplier for 2018 property taxes is a 2.1 percent taxable value increase.

*Approval of an increase for the building inspector’s school time from $50 to $150.

*Notice that December 12th at 4 p.m. is the time set for the Board of Review on Errors and Omissions and some exemptions for poverty and veterans.

*Mention by the Dysinger that another ordinance dealing with setbacks for solar and/or wind farms should be a future discussion.

*Approval of the monthly bills totaling $12,009.02.