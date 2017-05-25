Grant Twp. plans to spend $358k on roads

By Pat Maurer

Corespondent

Grant Township Supervisor Dan Dysinger outlined the revised road plans totaling $396,108 for the summer at the township meeting May 9. The Clare County Road Commission match will be 40,000, leaving a $358,108 cost for the township.

Priority 1 for the projects is a HMA overlay with wedge and some leveling for one mile of Colonville Road from Grant to Old US-27 (Clare Avenue) at a cost of $89,094.

Priority 2 and 3 are for Chip and Bar Seal on one mile of Eberhart Road from Washington to the County Line (Clarabella) and Chip and Bar Seal on Eberhart from Colonville to Washington, also one mile. The cost for both will be $79,048.

Dysinger said the Eberhart Road project from Washington to Clarabella originally was a 1.5 overlay. “The [projected] bridgework over the Little Tobacco Drain changed the scope to a chip and bar seal.

Priority 4 is a 1.5 inch HMA overlay on one mile of Surrey Road from Old US-27 (Clare Avenue) east to Eberhart, at a cost of $54,283.

Priority 5 will be a one mile Chip and Seal on Washington Road from Eberhart to Cornwell and a Cornwell Road approach ($2,166) at a cost of $28,683.

Priority 6 is to finish 2 miles of gravel road projects on Rock Road and Bass Lake Avenue, a cost of $65,000.

Priority 7 includes spot grade, skip patch and over 1.5 HMA on Pebble Creek from Kapplinger to White Birch for a total of $80,000.

Dysinger reported that, “The Township Board may consider doing the remaining one mile of Surrey Road (HMA) from Eberhart to Cornwell, a project scheduled for 2018 at an estimated cost of $80,000, because it could be done for $55,000 this year.”

He also told the board the dates set for dust control will be June 8 and July 25 by Michigan Chloride Services.

In another matter the Board approved allowing Dysinger to negotiate a revised contract with Northern Michigan Assessing LLC, the Township assessing company. Dysinger said, “Due to forced action by the State Tax Commission, the Township must broaden the scope of Assessing…The State Tax Commission has resorted to using a legal loophole to sidestep the unfunded mandate, requiring local assessing units to adopt a stringent reassessment policy.” Until a new contract is approved by the Board, they approved an inflation increase in compensation in the 2017 contract.

Also dealing with unfunded State mandates, the Board approved a resolution supporting the “Taxpayers for Michigan Constitutional Government.” The Township agreed to contribute $1,500 to help the group in a legal battle with the State over violations in the Headlee Amendments. Dysinger said, “If every one of the 1,242 townships in Michigan contributed to the legal fund, the group would have funds for further challenges to the State.”

Other business at the meeting included:

*A report from Clare County Clerk Lori Martin on new voting equipment and new procedures that visitors to the office would no longer need to stand in the hallway. She said she wants to visit the townships more often.

*A report from County Commissioner Leonard Strouse on County budget talks. He also reported that there will “likely be another attempt a revisiting the problem of sediment and dredging for Lake Shamrock.

*The Board approved the extension of the contract with Clare County Equalization.