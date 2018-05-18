Grant Twp. says goodbye to longtime clerk

May 18, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Long-time Grant Township Clerk Sue Wentworth submitted her letter of resignation, effective June 11th, to the board at their May 8th meeting.

Wentworth, who has been the township clerk for the past 20 years, wrote, “I leave this board with a sad heart, having had the privilege of over 20 years serving this community. It has been an honor to serve as a board member and a pleasure to work with a group of people who serve the public with enormous dedication and skill.”

She continued, “To ensure a smooth transition, I would like to offer my recommendation that the board consider appointing Deputy Clerk Tammy Teall to complete the term. She has worked elections in this township for 30 years. She has also shown herself to be extremely competent at all other clerical duties.”

Superintendent Dan Dysinger said, “The board reluctantly accepted the resignation of our long-time Clerk Sue Wentworth. Sue has been a tireless servant to our township and we are all very grateful for her service. We are also fortunate that she has agreed and offered to remain in the Deputy Clerk position to help in the transition.”

He said the board has served together for the last 14 years.

Dysinger also presented the finalized project list for 2018 roadwork totaling $362,210. The funds will include $116,000 in millage, a $40,000 Clare County Road Commission match and $183,000 from the General Fund.

Planned project estimates include:

Ultra-thin or 1.5 HMA coating on Section 19 subdivisions including Gravel Ridge, Middle Drive, Meadow Lane and Creekview – 1.3 miles total for a cost of $86,090.90.

1.5 HMA on 1.4 miles of Kapplinger Drive between Harrison Avenue and Maple Grove, a cost of $99,011.10.

1.5 inch HMA on 5 Lakes Subdivision Roads including Deepwoods and White Birch at a cost of $76,500.

Chip seal on one-half mile of Grant Road from Maple Road to Clarabella at a cost of $20,000.

Gravel on three miles of Clarabella from Grant Road to Coolidge at as cost share with Vernon Township and the Isabella County Road Commission at a cost of $51,000.

Dust control – two applications costing $25,000.

The board was also considering paving for Washington Road from Harrison Avenue to old U.S. 10 (.7 miles) at a cost of $70,000 and Crack Seal on Rock Road from Grant Road to Bass Lake at a cost of $5,000.. The board approved the additional projects and the increased total cost of $432,610.00.

Dysinger also gave a report on 7c road funding. He said, “Disbursements are decided by a committee comprised of [representatives from] the City of Harrison, Clare County Road Commission and Clare County Transit.”

He said the CCTC believes it is not receiving a fair amount and first appealed to the Regional District, which includes representatives from the Clare, Gladwin, Midland and Isabella County Road Commissions, and then they appealed to the Michgan Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration.

“On April 30th, at a meeting with MDOT, Trasportation representatives threatened to withhold 7c Regional road funding due to ‘multi modal consideration of not being fully considered’,” Dysinger reported. In 2017-18 that amounted to about $700,000 for the CCRC and approximately $3 million for the region, he added. The three-hour meeting concluded with MDOT representatives seeking further information from Clare County Transit.

In another matter, Dysinger said the Michigan Townships Association sent all township superivsors a memo about Michigan State Treasurer and State Tax Commission initiatives that would change the law and begin elimination of townships property tax administration to a regional form.

The Grant Township board voted to respond to the memo opposing the initiatives.

Dysinger said the new initiatives would, “make the General Property Tax Act more complex, remove local control, require more stringent licensing requirements for assessors, and ignore the Michigan Constitution provisions (the Headlee Amendments). It would also require that taxes and/or fees would be increased locally to pay for the changes.”

After the Clare Fire Council met about lowering the millage rate from member townships, Dysinger said they decided to leave the millage at 1.1 mills. Dysinger said Grant is the only member township with a millage for fire protection and that he recommended that voters should be salked to support a fire millage because it is an “essential service.”

Grant Township’s millage is up for renewal this year. For the current year they are paying just over $107.000 for fire protection.

Finally, the board approved:

a resolution approving a non-profit charitable gaming license;

the Clare County Equalization contract;

a summer newsletter to go out in the July summer tax bills; and

monthly bills totaling $52,230.26.