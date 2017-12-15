Grant Twp. set back ordinance questioned again

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Not a lot of township residents were at Tuesday’s Grant Township Board meeting, but a couple of the ones attending, protested the planned set-back regulations again and one advised strengthening the road set-back requirement.

Supervisor Dan Dysinger brought a second draft of the proposed ordinance to the board at Tuesday’s meeting asking for board approval to send it to the township attorney for review.

“This one is very basic,” Dysinger said. “It only addresses buildings and the distances they must be from property lines and road right-of-ways.”

The ordinance says any building, temporary or permanent “shall be a minimum of 20 feet to the nearest point of the building from all public and private road right-of-ways.

Setbacks for side yards or rear yards set the set-back distance at 10 feet. The suggested set-back from road frontage is 30 feet; suggested set-back between buildings and property lines on the sides is 15 feet and the suggested se-back for the rear of lots is 30 feet.

Set-back requirements for platted subdivisions supersede the new ordinance.

Violations of the ordinance allows a Grant Township Building Official to withhold necessary building permits, or issue a stop-work order.

Chuck Tipton objected to the regulations, saying he only had one acre to work with. “Years ago we had an “unwritten rule of three feet (set-back). Later it was ten feet. We managed to survive. Why do we need it to be 20 feet from the road now?”

Bruce Tiederman had a different opinion. “I think the set-back from road right-of-ways should be 30 feet. Most vehicles are 20 feet long, and larger vehicles parking could be in the road.”

Ken Casebere said the set-backs were necessary and important.

Business Owner Elizabeth Bouchey didn’t protest the ordinance, but did ask when residents who want to speak to the board about it should come to a meeting. Board members said, the ordinance, which does not require the public’s approval, would be discussed again in January.

The board approved a motion to send the draft ordinance to the township’s attorney for review.

Road Commissioner Dick Haynak was also at the meeting to give a report. He said the Road Commission had about $1 million more this year (2017) for road improvements and maintenance, and added that there should be about $1.4 million extra for 2018. He said he has found that the townships are pleased with the work done this year.

Dysinger commented, “Things have improved.”

The road chip seal projects for the coming year were outlined in a map and information from the Clare County Road Commission.

County-wide chip seal projects totaling $659,579 are planned with Federal funds paying $478,582, State funds paying 80,997 and local government paying $100,000.

County roads earmarked for the chip seal are:

*3.05 miles of Old State Avenue from Lily Lake Road to 1.2 miles north of M-61;

*2.1 miles of Lily Lake Road from Harding Avenue to Old State Avenue;

*2.43 miles of Old State Avenue from US10 south to West Adams Road;

*6.37 miles on Hoover Avenue, Stockwell Road and Trout Avenue from M-61 to Arnold Lake Road;

* 4.21 miles of Tobacco Road from County Line to Beaverton Road; and

*1.74 miles of Lake Station Avenue and Ashard Road from M-115 to Grass Lake Avenue.

In another matter, Casebere told the board about his problems in trying to reach the Township’s assessor Dawn Gentz. “I have property with an old, unoccupied home on it that we are now using for storage of farm equipment and supplies. When I asked to have the property changed to agricultural (rather than residential) I was told it wouldn’t happen. The building is uninhabitable. If I tear it down, would I be able to change it to agricultural? I can’t seem to reach Mrs. Gentz and she doesn’t return my calls.” He also said Gentz had been “very short” with his wife when she was able to reach her.

At least two other township residents, Ivan Byler and Liz Bouchey, verified the difficulties, saying they had also had problems.

Byler said, “She doesn’t return my calls, I’ve given up trying to reach her.” Bouchey said, “It’s very difficult to get in touch with her.”

Dysinger said he would look into the matter. “She has been the assessor for our township for 20 years and she is very qualified.”

The Township Board also gave its approval for Dysinger to contact the attorney about a request from the city to add some properties to the Urban Cooperation Agreement (UCA) with the City.

He said, “I received a letter from Clare City Manager Ken Hibl addressing 4 older PA425 agreements. One of those agreements will expire soon and the others follow at later various dates. I am unfamiliar with those agreements but will become so very soon. The City is offering to roll those agreements into a transfer under our Urban Cooperation Agreement, more commonly known as the UCA. The agreements in question were years prior to our current UCA. Just to be sure everything can be accomplished timely and both parties are in agreement we would like the Township Attorney to review the request and procedure. It would be our goal to complete this for agreement at our January meeting.”

“Public Act 425 is the law which addresses conditional jurisdiction transfer of property (between governmental entities) in the State of Michigan,” Dysinger added.

In other business Tuesday evening:

*The board approved a change to the truck route restrictions ordinance, after hearing about trucking difficulties. They approved a wording change which will allow trucks to use one mile of Grant Road from Beaverton to Dover.

*County Commissioner Leonard Strouse related some concerns about a proposed Cheese Factory and lagoon for waste, saying people were concerned about odor from the facility.

Casebere, who is a farmer, said the whey produced by the process would not be a problem, since it is excellent feed for pigs and in high demand. They will sell the whey and the only waste will be water with only a small percentage of fat. “There won’t be an odor problem,” he said.

*Dysinger reported that the Board of Review appeals meetings are scheduled for March 12th and 13th and that the organizational meeting for the Township will be held on March 6th at 4 p.m.

*The board approved the payment of bills totaling $11,615.61.